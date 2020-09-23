2020 FIH Pro League (Women) - 22 September
GER v BEL (RR) 2 - 0
Upcoming (GMT +2)
23 Sep 2020 15:30 GER v BEL
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|8
|5
|1
|0
|2
|23
|12
|11
|17
|2
|Netherlands
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|19
|5
|14
|15
|3
|New Zealand
|8
|4
|0
|2
|2
|19
|14
|5
|14
|4
|Australia
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6
|9
|-3
|9
|5
|Belgium
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|7
|11
|-4
|6
|6
|Great Britain
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|4
|2
|5
|7
|Germany
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|8
|China
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|0
|9
|United States
|5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5
|27
|-22
USA v NED (26.01.2020) worth double points because of the match cancelled on 24.01.2020
AUS v GBR (01.02.2020) worth double points because of the match cancelled on 02.02.2020
FIH Match Centre