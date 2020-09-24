



This Sunday will see Lisnagarvey Hockey Club host two more Hockey Ireland Cup Competition Finals in a double header format with Lisnagarvey teams facing North Kildare and Corinthian Hockey Clubs.





1.30pm will be push back time for the Irish Hockey Trophy final between Lisnagarvey and North Kildare. North Kildare are coming into the match fresh from their semi final last weekend where they beat Portadown 2-1 while Lisnagarvey saw off opponents Armagh 5-0 in a very strong performance at the beginning of the month.



4.00pm will see action between Lisnagarvey 2 XI and Corinthian 2 XI in the Irish Junior Cup Final. With the semi finals taking place back in February this will be a strongly contended match between the two teams. Corinthian Hockey Club won their place in the final after a tight shootout against Three Rock Rovers where they took the match 4-3 but Lisnagarvey saw off their Semi final opponents Clontarf with a strong 6-2 win.



Both matches are sure to be tightly contended and a show of excellent hockey.



Tickets are available for the matches on the Lisnagarvey Website https://lisnagarveyhockey.com/hi-finals-2019-20/



Due to Covid19 Restrictions we are unable to provide Hard Copy Programmes for our Cup Competition Finals this year. Instead we have an online PDF programme below will can be downloaded or viewed by phone/tablet or printed at home.



Hockey Ireland Cup Competition Finals 27 September 2020 Programme.pdf



Good luck to all the teams competing this Sunday at the Hockey Ireland Cup Competition Finals and thank you to Lisnagarvey for the hard work and immense effort they have put in to making these finals a safe place to watch and play hockey.



Irish Hockey Association media release