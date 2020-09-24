Zoe George





Concerns have been raised into the culture within the Black Sticks high performance environment Hannah Peters/Getty Images



The spotlight is back on the women’s Black Sticks programme at Hockey New Zealand following complaints and an exodus of female support staff in recent months.





Stuff understands complaints about the environment started in August 2019. Later that year support staff raised concerns with the now outgoing HNZ chief executive Ian Francis and now former high performance director Paul MacKinnon. It is alleged by some within the programme that those concerns were not addressed.



Francis, who resigned in July but has not yet left HNZ, said he and the board were made aware a formal complaint had been laid with High Performance Sport NZ in May this year.





Concerns have been raised by athletes to Hockey New Zealand about the “sub-par” enviroment in the women’s high performance programme. Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images



HPSNZ chief executive Michael Scott said he wrote to HNZ to “express our concerns” and “request that they respond in writing to the complainant with the steps to be taken to address their concerns”.



Francis confirmed the board chair and a board member then met with a player to discuss concerns about the environment.



However, concerns were again raised, this time by the wider Black Sticks team, in late June. An email was sent from the athletes to the board and Stuff understands the correspondence included allegations of “sub-par” organisation, unprofessionalism and a lack of communication.



Issues were raised in a “good, open discussion” between athletes and Hockey New Zealand board’s people and culture committee following the email, board chair Mike Bignall said.





Black Sticks coach Graham Shaw allegedly “shut out” athletes from training Christopher Lee/Getty Images



Following this, it’s alleged the athletes were “punished” for speaking up by being “shut out” of high performance training facilities for a week.



Some athletes had travelled to Auckland to train, when they allegedly received an email from head coach Graham Shaw saying training was cancelled. Stuff has been told when the athletes asked for clarity regarding the “shut-out” they were not given answers by the coach or by Hockey New Zealand.



Francis and Bignall told Stuff the women’s team trainings were “paused” in late July to allow time to “reset the programme following recent changes with coaching staff”.



“Players continued with their personal and club trainings, and returned to group trainings the following week,” Francis said.



“Hockey NZ and team management, in consultation with the players, took this opportunity to consider what is needed to put the team in the best possible position to perform to their potential at the Tokyo Olympics and beyond.”



Bignall said the athletes were “by no means” being punished for speaking up.





Katie Glynn recently parted ways with the Black Sticks from her role as assistant coach. Getty Images



Stuff understands four female support staff, including the team manager, sports psychologist and assistant coach Katie Glynn, have left the programme in recent months.



Bignall declined to comment on whether Glynn had signed a non-disclosure agreement with Hockey New Zealand pertaining to her departure, but Stuff understands she did.



“That’s a private matter between her and us,” he said.



Stuff attempted to contact Glynn, but received no response.



Glynn has joined former Black Sticks coach Mark Hager in the United Kingdom. At the time of her resignation all 24 athletes within the Black Sticks squad released a statement in support of her.



The statement said “we are extremely saddened that Katie has resigned from a role she loves and excels in. The Black Sticks women have lost an integral element of our team, and offer Katie our full support going forward.”





Katie Glynn has joined former Black Sticks coach Mark Hager in the UK. Dean Mouhtaropoulos



Bignall said exit interviews are undertaken with those who depart the high performance programme, but Stuff has been told reasons for the departures remain unclear to the wider Black Sticks team.



“Some of the communications could have been better … that’s one of the things we said to the [players] that we need to up that, and that’s what we’ve done,” he said.



“People have the ability to leave the programme when they want, whether they are players or management. There’s always change that’s going on, so people make their own decisions in relation to [leaving].”



MacKinnon left the organisation in early August, soon after Francis’ resignation.



A review was undertaken by Maria Dew in late 2018, addressing concerns about the negative environment within the Black Sticks women’s programme and player welfare issues. It was released in 2019 and resulted in Hagar’s departure as coach after a long and successful tenure.



Shaw was appointed to replace him.



Stuff understands both players and support staff were never given the full review by Hockey New Zealand, and there are claims that many of the issues that were present in 2018 still exist today.



But Bignall said some recommendations in the review have been applied, including players having access to “multiple feedback channels”, including being encouraged to engage directly with the board.



“We have numerous discussions with the group and that’s what we want to have, open discussions,” he said.



“You do your best to listen to everybody but clearly you’ve got to decide on the course of action you’ve got to take knowing that’s not going to please everyone in that context.”



He said new initiatives have been put in place over the last 18 months, but more work is needed.



Stuff