By Jugjet Singh





Pavandip Singh (left), back at his best in the ongoing Razak Cup, is a shoo-in for a national trainee call-up. Playing for Kuala Lumpur, the 20-year-old has shown that even though he took a two-year break from hockey after his SPM, he is still national material. - BERNAMA photo



KUALA LUMPUR: Pavandip Singh, back at his best in the ongoing Razak Cup, is a shoo-in for a national trainee call-up.





Playing for Kuala Lumpur, the 20-year-old has shown that even though he took a two-year break from hockey after his SPM, he is still national material.



Kuala Lumpur made it to the semi-finals and will play Perak at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



Newly-appointed national coaches Nasihin Nubli and Arul Selvaraj have said they will be looking for new faces in the Razak Cup, and Pavandip has shone like a beacon with his height and agility with the ball.



Pavandip was selected for the 2020 Junior World Cup training squad when he was 16 years old in 2016 but took a study-break after going to university. And it looks like he will be playing in the Junior Asia Cup in Dhaka next year on Jan 21–30.



His sister, Kirandeep Kaur, 18, who represented Malaysia at the Jakarta Asian Games, is also playing for KL in the women's Razak Cup.



New Straits Times