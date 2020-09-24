By Jugjet Singh





Faizal Saari



If you have not been impressive in the ongoing Razak Cup, don't worry too much.





For coaches Arul Selvaraj and Nasihin Nubli are not only keeping an eye on the matches but also have "spies" at Bukit Jalil to watch players on and off the field for their other qualities.



"I will name a 'new' training list a few days after the Razak Cup ends, as players need to undergo some tests before I confirm them.



"I have seen some promising players, old hands and young legs, and they will be given a chance," said Arul.



One former player, dropped by former national coach Roelant Oltmans after the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) early this year, has impressed Arul.



"In Faizal (Saari), I have seen a changed player with more commitment and dedication.



"Though he has scored 14 goals in the tournament, I am not looking at that factor, but also his off the ball commitment, and other factors on and off the field.



"I spoke to him during the tournament... he is a changed man," said Arul of the Terengganu-born striker who used to have an attitude problem that peeved most coaches right from his junior days.



Faizal, who had said he would not play for the nation as long as Oltmans was in charge, has now shed his prima donna image.



"If I am recalled to join national training by coach Arul, it will be a very special day for me. I want to forget the past and write a new chapter in my hockey book by giving 100 per cent in training and matches.



"If I do not receive a call-up, I will look to Europe or other continents to ply my hockey trade," said Faizal.



In today's semi-finals, Terengganu have the edge over Pahang in terms of experience, but need to keep their pace in check as even a 100 per cent form Faizal won't be able to help them.



Surprise package Kuala Lumpur will be up against slow starters Perak and if the KL youth brigade don't crack under game condition in an empty stadium, coach S. Selvaraju's men should be going for gold next.



TODAY'S SEMI-FINALS — Terengganu v Pahang (8pm, Pitch II), Kuala Lumpur v Perak (8pm, Pitch I).



New Straits Times