By Liam Morgan





Germany beat Belgium in the second match between the two men's teams ©FIH



Germany's men bounced back from their crushing defeat yesterday with a shootout victory over Belgium in the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey Pro League in Düsseldorf.





The German side won the shootout after the match had finished 1-1 at the end of normal time at Düsseldorfer Hockey Club 1905.



Florian Fuchs put the hosts, beaten 6-1 by the same opponents yesterday, in front after he touched home a defence-splitting pass from team captain Tobias Hauke in the 24th minute.



That was how it stayed until Loick Luypaert's deflected penalty corner drag-flick 11 minutes from time restored parity for Belgium, who sit top of the Hockey Pro League standings.



Germany claimed the bonus point by edging out their Belgian opponents 1-0 in the shootout, where Christopher Rühr was the only player to find the net.



German goalkeeper Alexander Stadler took the plaudits after the match for a fine display in the shootout as he kept a clean sheet.



"Our team did very well - we had wanted to get more spirit and more effort, and for the team to defend better and we did that," said Stadler.



"We did pretty well today.



"The difference [from yesterday and today] was that we defended better.



"There was a really good spirit with the team today."



Belgium remain top of the standings despite the shootout defeat, while Germany have climbed off the bottom of the table.



In the women's match, Germany recorded their second win against Belgium in as many days.



Hannah Gablac, Cecile Pieper and Rebecca Grote got on the scoresheet for Germany in a convincing 3-1 victory, which followed their 2-0 triumph yesterday.



They had fallen behind to Ambre Ballenghien's well-executed drag flick from a penalty corner before recovering to claim a deserved win.



Both matches were played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The Hockey Pro League, which resumed after a six-month hiatus with the two matches between Germany and Belgium on Tuesday, is scheduled to resume next month.



Britain are due to travel to Amsterdam to face the Netherlands in the men's and women's leagues on October 27 and 29.



The FIH has extended the current Pro League season until June 2021 to cater for the delay caused by the pandemic.



Inside the Games