

Tarsem Chagger



England Hockey were deeply saddened to learn that Tarsem Chagger passed away last weekend after a short illness. He was aged 72.





Tarsem was best known as a popular and well-respected umpire. He officiated in the first season of the Men's National League in 1988, and continued to do so for a remarkable further 20 seasons.



Tarsem arrived from Kenya in the early seventies and joined Bedford Hockey Club as a player in 1973 and at the time of his passing was one of the club’s longest-serving active members.



He started umpiring in the early eighties, rapidly becoming recognised as a top class umpire in the East before joining the National League panel. He continued as an active umpire in the East and also in Masters hockey, enjoying the company of many of the players he had umpired over the years. He umpired at the European Masters Hockey Championships in Glasgow in 2017 and Antwerp in 2019. Indeed, he was due to travel to Tokyo in November to umpire in the now-postponed World Masters Championship. He combined umpiring with match official duties in the England Hockey League.



Tarsem’s service to our sport is legendary. He was an appointment secretary’s dream. At a moment's notice, he’d change plans, travel anywhere to do a game, umpire it well and enjoy a pint with players afterwards and discuss it fairly and objectively.



Our condolences go to Tarsem’s family and friends at this sad time. Rest in Peace Chags.



England Hockey Board Media release