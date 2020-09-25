



As the only conference playing field hockey this fall, the Atlantic Coast Conference's (ACC) second weekend of action will have two games on both Saturday and Sunday. Most matches this weekend are available for live stream on the ACC Network.





SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26



No. 7 Wake Forest at No. 2 Virginia | 12:00 p.m. ET | Live Stats



No. 7 Wake Forest will travel north to Charlottesville, Va. to take on No. 2 Virginia in a two-game series. The last time these two teams met was early November 2019, where Virginia got off to a hot start on their way to a 3-1 win.



Wake Forest kicked off the 2020 season last weekend, hosting No. 1 North Carolina. The Demon Deacons were able to contain the reigning National Champions' press, not allowing a goal in the first quarter. The Tar Heels struck off a penalty corner in the 23rd minute but Wake Forest answered right back, tying the game off a goal by Nat Friedman. North Carolina took a 2-1 lead into halftime scoring off another penalty corner and eventually added another to make the final 3-1. The Demon Deacons will look to rebound against the Cavaliers.



Virginia is coming off a 18-5 season, after going 4-2 in the ACC and making their fifth trip to the NCAA Semifinals, before falling to eventual runner-up Princeton. The Cavaliers led all schools with having three players named to the 2020 Preseason All-ACC Team. These include senior Rachel Robinson, junior Amber Ezechies and junior goalkeeper Lauren Hausheer. Robinson, a first team All-American, first team All-South Region, first team All-ACC and VaSID Field Hockey State Player of the Year, started all 23 games for Virginia last year as a defensive midfielder. She ended the season with five goals and four assists and was also named the 2019 ACC Scholar Athlete of the Year. She has been a member of the U.S. Women's National Team since January. Ezechiels, a second team All-American, first team All-South Region and second team All-ACC honoree, has been a key component in Virginia's defensive unit that logged seven shutouts last season. Goalkeeper Hausheer posted an 18-5 record last season, including the team's seven shutouts. Her 1.00 goals-against average was the top in the ACC and ranked third nationally. She is also a member of the U-21 USWNT. Cavaliers' head coach Michele Madison was named the VaSID State Coach of the Year, her seventh time winning the honor, after leading the squad to the NCAA Semifinals and tallying her 400th career victory. On the Virginia coaching staff is also three-time Olympian, former USWNT athlete and current U.S. Women's National Development Team Head Coach Rachel Dawson.



The current guidelines for sports venues provided by the Commonwealth of Virginia under the "Forward Virginia" plan (announced June 18), allow for the lesser of 50 percent occupancy of the facility or 1,000 patrons.



No. 4 Duke at No. 5 Louisville** | 1:00 p.m. ET | ACCN



No. 4 Duke will have their official first game of 2020, after last weekend's contests against No. 6 Syracuse were postponed, against No. 5 Louisville in Kentucky. Last year's match-up was a low scoring battle, as the Cardinals defeated the higher ranked Blue Devils, 1-0.



Two athletes from each team's rosters were named to the 2020 Preseason All-ACC Team. Duke represents with senior Lexi Davidson who returns after starting all 21 contests as a junior. She helped Duke's backline to seven shutouts and a 1.13 goals against average. For Louisville, senior Mercedes Pastor sees her name on the list for the second straight year. The two-time All-American posted a career-best nine goals and 22 points and was named to the All-ACC Tournament team. She was one of the four finalists for the 2020 Honda Sports Award for field hockey.



Last season, Duke finished 13-8 overall, 1-5 in the ACC and earned their 18th berth in the NCAA Tournament, falling to No. 6 Iowa in the opening round. They welcome six newcomers to the team that includes Barb Civitella, a member of the U.S. Rise Women's National Team, and return a veteran class that includes sophomores and U-21 USWNT athletes, Hannah Miller, who garnered All-South Region Second Team recognition last year, and Josie Varney. Junior Leah Crouse, All-ACC Second Team and U-21 USWNT athlete, will use her leadership on the forward line after leading the Blue Devils, tied with Miller, for 11 goals. They have also added USWNT goalkeeper Jess Jecko to the staff as a volunteer assistant coach.



Louisville finished 2019 with an overall record of 16-6, tying a program record for wins, and were 3-3 in the ACC. Their historic run came to an end in the NCAA Quarterfinals after falling to Boston College in a victory shootout. The Cardinals return 15 letterwinners and nine starters from last year's historic team, including Pastor and fellow All-American senior Alli Bitting. Louisville's 2020 roster also features five player who are members of the U-21 USWNT in Bitting, Erica Cooper, Margot Lawn, Meghan Schneider and Minna Tremonti while freshman Sofia Pendolino is on the Rise USWNT and senior goalkeeper Hollyn Barr is a member of the U.S. Women's National Development Team.



SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27



No. 7 Wake Forest at No. 2 Virginia** | 12:00 p.m. ET | ACCN



No. 4 Duke at No. 5 Louisville | 1:30 p.m. ET | ACCN



USFHA media release