LAHORE - Pakistan junior hockey team will participate in the Junior Asia Cup Hockey Tournament to be played in Dhaka/Bangladesh from January 21 to 30 next year.





“In order to groom the goalkeepers on modern scientific lines a physical fitness training camp of national junior goalkeepers will be established here from September 25 to October 5,” said PHF spokesman on Thursday.



As many as seven goalkeepers will be attending the useful activity to be supervised by former Olympian Nasir Ahmed, who will be coordinated by Khawaja Junaid."



On the recommendation of chairman selection committee Manzoor Junior, PHF president Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has approved the names of seven goalkeepers for the camp.



The Nation