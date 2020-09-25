Scotland`s European representatives now know their fate in Europe as the draws for the various tournaments were revealed.





Grange will once again take part in the elite EHL, this season it will be confined to a single competition over Easter at a venue yet to be confirmed. The tournament is called the EHL Final 12 and the Edinburgh side will play in the early knock-out round, probably against sides from top nations Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain or England. A victory would secure Grange a place in the quarter-finals.



Defeat would see Grange play a second match for crucial ranking points against one of the other losing sides. Such points are worth their weight in gold, Scotland currently lie 8th on the EHL ranking table, promotion to 6th would gain an additional side, but dropping below 11th would see us fall out of next season`s competition.



But Western Wildcats have also their part to play in this equation, a good finish from them in the second tier EuroHockey Trophy in Vienna on 2-5 April 2021 would also secure much needed ranking points.



The `Cats are top seeds for Pool B but the opposition is tough, WKS Grunwald Poznan (Poland), Rotweiss Wettingen (Switzerland) and HC OKS-SHVSM Vinnitsa (Ukraine). Only top spot in the group would take the Auchenhowie side to the final and precious ranking points into the bargain.



Both women`s teams, Clydesdale Western and Edinburgh University, are in the third tier Challenge 1 tournament in Prague on 2-5 April 2021. They even share Pool B alongside Siauliai Ginstrekte (Lithuania) and SG Amiscora (Italy). But only the top side in the group can make the final on the last day and promotion to the Trophy level.



Scottish Hockey Union media release