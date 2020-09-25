By Jugjet Singh





Terengganu’s Faizal Saari (left) dribbles past Pahang’s Ismail Abu during the Razak Cup semi-finals at National Stadium in Bukit Jalil. - BERNAMA pic



The Saari brothers put up a super show to send Terengganu into the Razak Cup final yesterday.





Two goals each from Faizal and Fitri were enough to overcome a plucky Pahang side 4-3 while in the other semi-final, Perak beat Kuala Lumpur 4-3



Terengganu, who last won the Razak Cup in 2016, will be the favourites against Perak tomorrow.



Noor Firdaus Rosdi gave Pahang an early third minute lead, but goals by Fitri (5th and 6th) and Faizal in the 20th minute saw Terengganu prevail.



Pahang made a daring dash in the 57th minute through Idris Samad who scored. And they started playing without their goalkeeper, but from a dashing run which beat three defenders, Faizal nailed Terengganu's fourth goal.



Idris Samad again scored in the 59th minute for Pahang but time soon ran out on his team.



After scoring Terengganu's fourth goal, Faizal ran towards the corner flag and stood crossed-legged like a golfer holding his putter in celebration. This is the same player dropped by national coach Roelant Oltmans in February when he named his Azlan Shah Cup squad.



"I believe Faizal can still be an asset to the nation and even though he is not up to the mark in fitness, he still took on three defenders in a sprint and scored the fourth goal which actually handed us the win.



"If he is selected for national training again, he needs to be placed under a special training programme to get back his fitness. He can still help the nation in international tournaments," said Terengganu coach Tai Beng Hai, who has been following Faizal's progress since the latter was 16.



TODAY



Final: Terengganu v Perak; Third-Fourth: Pahang v Kuala Lumpur.



New Straits Times