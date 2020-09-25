



COVID-19 has forced the postponement of yet another major international sporting event with the upcoming FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup to be set back by 12 months.





Originally scheduled for February 2021, the International Hockey Federation (FIH), together with tournament hosts the Belgian Hockey Association, came to the decision to hold Indoor Hockey’s most prestigious event from 2-6 February 2022 in order to ‘maximise the athletes’ and fans’ experience’.



“We welcome the decision and look forward to our teams being able to compete and represent our country at the 2022 event,” said Hockey Australia CEO Matt Favier.



Australia’s men’s and women’s teams had started to ramp up their preparations for the tournament after details were announced in April, however the global pandemic has forced the FIH to act and postpone.



"It was always difficult to see how the World Cup could go ahead given the current circumstances the world faces with COVID-19,” said Australia Women’s Indoor Head Coach, Mark Sandhu.



“The Indoor Hockey World Cup is an event where the spectators play a massive role in making the event the spectacle it is.



“I really do feel sad for the players and teams who were preparing for this event. Our squad has been working via WebEx meetings on tactical preparedness as well as improving their fitness and strength since January with very good results.



Ultimately, the safety of everyone involved must take priority and we will now regroup and plan for 2022."







For Australia’s Men’s Team Head Coach Steve Willer, he believes the extra year will prove to be invaluable in achieving the high standards the team has set and bettering the impressive fourth place finish at the last Indoor Word Cup.



“The Indoor Hockey World Cup is an internationally recognised event, where the huge spectator presence plays a key role in the tournament’s atmosphere,” said Willer.



“With the current uncertainties facing all teams, players, officials and fans around the globe, it is essential to protect the health and well-being of everyone involved. Playing the tournament in February 2022 will assist in creating more certainty.



“We are excited that the show-piece tournament will still be held in Liége, Belgium.”



In announcing the postponement, FIH CEO Thierry Weil stated: “The FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup is a great hockey spectacle which generates a fantastic atmosphere. With the current major uncertainties which we are facing - such as the ability of all teams to travel, the completion of all continental qualifiers or the access of fans to the venue - and in order to protect the health of everyone involved, a postponement was the only option to go for.



The next FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup will be the sixth edition of the showpiece event, the tournament seeing 12 teams compete in both the men’s and women’s competitions.



The last FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup took place in 2018 in Berlin, Germany. More information about the history of the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup is available here.



Australia has competed in every Indoor Hockey World Cup, which has been held five times since 2003.



FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup 2022 - Qualified teams



Men

Belgium (Host)

Germany (Champion of Europe)

Austria (Europe quota)

Netherlands (Europe quota)

Russia (Europe quota)

Czech Republic (Europe quota)

New Zealand (Oceania quota – Champion TBC)

Australia (Oceania quota - Champion TBC)

Iran (Champion of Asia)

Kazakhstan (Asia quota)

Champion of Africa (TBC)

Champion of Pan America (TBC)



Women

Belgium (Host)

Belarus (Champion of Europe)

Netherlands (Europe quota)

Czech Republic (Europe quota)

Germany (Europe quota)

Ukraine (Europe quota)

Austria (Europe quota)

New Zealand (Oceania quota – Champion TBC)

Australia (Oceania quota – Champion TBC)

Kazakhstan (Champion of Asia)

Champion of Africa (TBC)

Champion of Pan America (TBC)



Hockey Australia media release