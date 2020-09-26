



Spectators attending English domestic hockey matches have been urged to check social distancing measures at venues.





League hockey started last weekend and some readers raised concerns that measures weren’t properly in place.



Video highlights from some of the Premier Division matches showed that social distancing or the rule of six wasn’t being properly adhered to.



England Hockey said on Friday: “If your area is not under any further local restrictions then spectators are permitted.



“However, you should check venue capacities to make sure spectators can remain socially distanced safely around the venue.”



Swansea women host their first ever Premier Division game against Holcombe on Saturday with no fans allowed due to local lockdown restrictions.



England Hockey added: “If you are in an area under further local restrictions, you may be advised against having spectators. To check if your area is advising against spectators check the Government local restrictions here and refer to the section titled ‘Team sport and physical activity’.



“If this is the case only those directly linked to the activity, e.g. a parent of an under 18 player, should attend as a spectator. General public and additional family members should be discouraged from attending and all those in attendance must remain social distanced around the venue.”



