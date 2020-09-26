PETALING JAYA: Success cannot be achieved overnight. It takes time, funds and patience.





That’s the answer the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal gave in response to criticism of the national hockey team.



Former hockey great Datuk R. Yogeswaran stated that there was not a big base of players to choose from and the MHC should think out-of-the-box to scout for new talents.



The Olympian also took to task the national team’s failure to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics after squandering a 5-2 lead against Japan in the Jakarta Asian Games final in 2018. Victory ensures an automatic berth to the Games.



Subahan said he understood Yogeswaran’s grouses but pointed out that success would take time.



He said the national body had already made several changes.



“We are now focusing on preparing the national team for the next Olympics cycle and have brought in several talented youngsters since last year, ” said Subahan.



In fact, juniors like Mohd Akimullah Anuar Esook, Amirul Hamizan Azahar, Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal and Arif Syafie Ishak have shown progress in the senior team.



“We are also launching a new and much improved National Hockey Development Programme (NHDP) next month to find the next generation of national players, ” he said.



“Last month, we appointed a new coach (S. Arul Selvaraj) and he’s scouting for talents in the ongoing Razak Cup. So things are working well.”



“A new project and development technical director will be joining us soon. We have learned from past shortcomings and we are now looking at improving.”



Subahan however, said the defeat to Japan in the Asiad final should not be considered a failure.



“In the 60-year history of our hockey in the Asian Games, Malaysia qualified for the finals twice (Guangzhou 2010 and Jakarta 2018). The silver medal achievement in Jakarta should not be underplayed, because we beat India, the world No. 5 en route to the final, ” said Subahan.



Malaysia lost to Pakistan in the Guangzhou final.



Subahan also stressed on the lack of funds to support hockey in a big way.



“Other countries are now dominating the game due to the infrastructure that has been put in place much earlier because they have consistent funding, ” he said.



“I agree that we’ve a lot of catching up to do but we need more financial assistance so we can do things consistently and comprehensively.”



“The pool of players have widened now with more than 2,000 players in the set-up. It could be bigger with more funding. As of now, only 30% of the funding is from the government and the rest is sourced by MHC.”



The Star of Malaysia