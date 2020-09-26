By K. RAJAN





Tough fight: Perak head coach Roslan Jamaluddin giving pointers to his players during the Razak Cup. Perak are playing Terengganu for the title today. — Photo courtesy of MHC



PETALING JAYA: Terengganu’s nemesis Roslan Jamaluddin is back to haunt them.





Former national goalkeeper and now a first-time coach for Perak, Roslan has stopped Terengganu from taking home the Razak Cup twice since he started playing in the competition at the age of 18.



The 41-year-old keeper has four Razak Cup titles under his belt (2013,2014,2017 and 2018) with Perak but his last two were probably the best.



In 2017, Perak edged Terengganu 3-2 in the final and denied them again in 2018 through a penalty shoot-out after the final ended 2-2 in regulation time.



Today, the silver state take on favourites Terengganu in the final again at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil and Roslan hopes to be the party pooper from the sidelines – for a third time.



Perak started their campaign on a snail pace playing to a 3-3 draw in their opening Group B match.



They bounced back to beat Sabah 2-0 and then drew 2-2 against Selangor to top the group. They downed Perlis 2-0 in the last eight and then knocked out Kuala Lumpur 4-3 in the semis.



Roslan said winning the Razak Cup as a head coach in his first attempt would be fantastic but was quick to give credit to assistant coach Azlan Misron and the team’s senior players for their role in Perak’s run to the final.



“I was unsure whether to play or coach the team when Perak approached me. I felt it’s better for me to coach and let other players have a chance to play and develop, ” said Roslan.



“Having Azlan as my assistant is another advantage, he has the experience and it certainly has helped the players prepare for our matches.



“Terengganu would be the favourites in the final, they are strong and have a balanced side. But we are ready to surprise them.”



Roslan added that training under current Terengganu coach Tai Beng Hai in the national team and also playing with the east coast’s dangerman Faizal Saari, gives him a good idea on what to expect in the final.



“Terengganu would have studied our game and will be well prepared. Faizal is on form as he wants to get back into the national team.”



“We have our plans for the match. Nothing is impossible. We have our strength and we will try to use it to win, ” added Roslan, who will be banking on his seniors Sukri Mutalib and Hafifihafiz Hanafi to guide the youngsters in the final.



The Star of Malaysia