



Its with sadness we inform the untimely death of hockey buff 71-year old Ranjit Singh. He was an unofficial brand ambassador for Indian hockey in Europe. The famed player of Indian origin, who migrated to Spain in the 70s, breathed his last yesterday according to his daughter Rosa. She posted the information on her social media page which saw a sea of his fans, beneficiaries and students inundate with heart-melting messages.





Ranjit Singh started playing hockey in the Khalsa school in New Delhi, and then studied at Kirorimal College in South Campus, also in New Delhi. He graduated to represent his State, Delhi in the National hockey championships many times. Later, he joined the famed domestic brand Indian Airlines. He went for playing in Spain league. He later settled at Spain’s hockey home, Terrassa. There he manufactured inter alia ‘Ranjit’ brand of hockey sticks.





Rest of India captain Harbinder Singh introducing Ranjit Singh to dignitary Ram Niwas Mirdha, 1974



His connection and passion with Indian hockey continued despite he not being in India. He was always the first to extend hospitality to visiting Indian teams in Europe.



Fittingly, the hockey soul was invited to be part of Indian team at Busan Asian Games and Sydney Olympics in one capacity or other.



In Spain, he is a very popular name with Spanish hockey as a fan, patron and coach. He gained affection of so many in the hockey fraternity in the settled place that it is sheer matchless.



For instant the following is what one of his admirer, Kike Suarez, a professional coach, had to say on hearing the news of Ranjit’s death. ‘





Ranjit with Indian Airlines team, also seen are Inam-ur-Rahman (l), P Krishnamurthy & triple Olympian RS Gentle (r)



I’ve shed many tears in these last 3 years, more than in my entire life, but rarely for someone’s death, right now I didn’t remember any. I did it for Ranjit Singh today. A good man, a great loss. Spanish hockey without Ranjit jamàs figure will be the same. Always spoke proud of all the personalities and friends I had in hockey. and I did it from thankfulness, admiration and kindness. I was only about 20 years old when I met him, but it’s been when I tried him the most, and I got to know him a little more personally. Life goes on they say but I don’t like it going on like this, taking good people away. A very sad loss. My deepest condolences to Rosa Kalsi, Balbir Xavi Singh Kaur, and his whole family. Goodbye friend, rest in peace’.



ALBERTO CARDADOR, goalkeeper of fame, said: ‘Thank you for being one of those responsible for so many kids being able to grow up playing our favorite sport. Thank you for being a pioneer of distribution when no one else dared to do so. Thank you for being at the foot of the canyon so many years. Always willing to chat about every novelty you mattered, in every Cup, in every major tournament. You were still on the front line… I’m convinced, Ranjit Singh that you’re already talking to Fray, discussing the best price for a lot of sticks and balls that could play future generations of champions with. Rest in peace’



www.stick2hockey.com is deeply anguished at the death of one of our Indian heroes in Europe.



Its so melting that he died two days after he celebrated his 70th birthday on Friday. That time his daughter Rosa posted: ‘You are the man I love most on the planet and on this day of your birthday I wish you knew how important you are to me as well as how proud I am to have grown by your side. You are brave, loyal, honest and a person you can trust. Thank you for raising me with such fierce values. Wishing you many more to come’.



