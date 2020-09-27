



Donald (Don) Prior is one of the best credentialed umpires produced by Australian hockey.



In a career spanning 18 years at the international level, Don officiated at four World Cups from 1986-1998 and four Olympic Games from 1988-2000, including two Olympic Finals in 1988 and 1996, and the 1994 and 1998 World Cup Finals.





He also enjoyed his time and success as a player having competed in the Senior Australian Championships from 1974 to 1982 and was part of championship winning teams in 1978 and 1980. Don also played in successful South Australian sides at the national Under 21 Championships in 1973 and 1975.



But it was officiating where Don put his greatest stamp on the game around the world. Don was awarded the FIH Golden Whistle Award in 1996 for officiating at 100 international matches. He also won the Australian Sports Awards official of the year 1980.



He also pioneered video and computer software for sports analysis including worldwide performance analysis system Sportscode which was first used by Australian hockey teams to conduct the first performance analyses that are commonplace today in elite sports.



This innovation and attention to detail is also reflected in the approach to trends in coaching. He also worked with the FIH in the preparation of the technology for the third umpire system.



Don’s Life Membership follows his induction into Hockey Australia’s Hall of Fame in 2015. Don's Life Membership was ratified in 2019.



What he said…



“Hockey has been a large part of my life since primary school. I was lucky enough to represent my club and state as a player and umpire. Taking up umpiring in the 70’s and being able to officiate at the highest level cemented hockey as my lifelong sport.



I have been fortunate enough to mix with the best players, coaches, officials and spectators throughout the world during 30 plus years of umpiring. I have friends in nearly every country in the world and in every state of Australia thanks to hockey. To become a Life Member of Hockey Australia is a great honour and very humbling, as now I’m included in a list of friends of the great Australian hockey family. Many thanks to Hockey Australia for the opportunities.” Don Prior



From those in the know…



“Don Prior is amongst the elite of hockey umpires. His International career spanning 16 years including four Olympics is testament to how good Don was and how highly he was regarded by players and FIH officials across the hockey world. I always remember his outstanding performances in the cauldron of an Olympic Hockey Final at the Seoul and Atlanta Olympics – Don Prior was a great umpire. There might be others as good but in my opinion none better.” Richard Aggiss (former Australian Hockey Coach)



Hockey Timeline



Player

South Australia

1970 South Australia U16

1973-1975 South Australia U21

1974-1982 Australian Senior Championships



Umpire

International

1985 Champions Trophy

1986 Champions Trophy

1986 World Cup

1988 Seoul Olympic Games

1990 World Cup

1990 Champions Trophy

1993 Champions Trophy

1994 World Cup

1996 Atlanta Olympic Games

1998 World Cup

2000 Sydney Olympic Games



Umpire Manager

International

2002 World Cup

2003 Champions Trophy

2006 World Cup

2007 Champions Trophy

2010 FIH World Cup

2014 Champions Challenge



Awards

1996 FIH Golden Whistle Award

1998 Australian Sports Award, Official of the Year



Hockey Australia media release