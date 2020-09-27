By Jugjet Singh





KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) executive board sat on Saturday but could not come to a conclusion on two pending cases against Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman.





The board could only confirm that three-time Olympian Datuk Mirnawan Nawawi has been appointed as team manager of the senior men's national team.



Megat, the president of the Kuala Lumpur HA, had breached the Malaysia Hockey League's (MHL) rules of conduct by writing to sponsors asking about the delay in disbursing prize money.



He had also allegedly breached Covid-19 SOP by entering the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Sept 19 to watch the match between KL and Negri Sembilan in the men's Razak Cup.



Megat was seen without his special pass provided for the closed door tournament.



"The disciplinary committee could not come to a conclusion and present their case to the board as the president T. Thavalingam is ill and could not attend the board to report.



"This is regarding the MHL prize money breach of conduct.



"On his second case of breaching Covid-19 SOP during the Razak Cup, competitions committee chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh will hand in his report next week," said MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal.



Subahan said the MHC and their competitions are governed by rules and regulations, and not a 'cowboy town'.



"Both cases were discussed. However, we could not make a decision as the reports are not ready. But I would like to state here that the MHC are governed by rules and regulations and 'Cowboy' rules have no place in our set-up," said Subahan.



Megat is currently under suspension from all hockey activities for breaching MHC's code of conduct over statements to the press and MHL sponsors over MHL prize money.



