Bermuda Field Hockey Season Gets Underway

Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020
The 2020/21 Bermuda Field Hockey season got underway at the National Sports Center yesterday.



The first two matches in action was a mixed team affair with the Griffins falling 4 – 1 to the BHA Pirates.

The Pirates took the lead in the 7th minute when Donnie Simmons scored a field goal, but in the 29th minute, the score was level when Alyssa DaSilva scored for the Griffins.

The Pirates would extend their lead in the 34th minute when Jude Mosely scored and then in the 40th minute, Mosely scored again to make it 3 – 1 and then on the 46th minute X Smith scored a Field Goal to make it 4 – 1.

Ber News

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

