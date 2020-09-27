



All the results from the first day of the 2020/21 EY Hockey League





Men



EYHL Division 1: Lisnagarvey 4 (B Nelson 2, J Lorimer 2) Three Rock Rovers 2 (B Johnson, P Blakeney); Monkstown 6 (L Cole 2, J Duncan, R Spencer, M Guilfoyle, S Cole) Corinthian; UCD 2 (G Sarratt 2) Glenanne 2 (S Boucher, S O’Donoghue); YMCA 3 (G Glutz 3) Annadale 0; Banbridge v Pembroke – off



Munster Division 1: Ashton 1 (J Allen) Cork Harlequins 7 (D Egner, A Dale, S Dale, J Whyte, M Holland, J O’Meara, R Bailey); Bandon 1 (A Seigne) Catholic Institute 0; Cork C of I 9 (K O’Dea 4, P Sweetnam 2, S Wolfe, J Bruton, M Gallagher) UCC 0; Midleton 0 Waterford 2 (D Gahan, B McInerney)



Women



EYHL Division 1: Belfast Harlequins 2 (N Barr, J Allison) Old Alexandra 3 (A Connery, S Robinson, N Evans); Catholic Institute 2 (A Hickey, L Foley) UCD 0; Loreto 1 (H Matthews) Railway Union 2 (K Lloyd 2); Pegasus 2 (N McIvor, O Berry) Pembroke 0; Muckross v Cork Harlequins – off



EYHL Division 2 – Pool A: Ards 3 (Z Malseed, K McKenna, A Benson) Corinthian 0; Trinity v UCC – off



Pool B: Queen’s 3 (J McMaster, R Quinn, A Jebb) NUIG 1 (M Corcoran); Monkstown v Cork C of I – off



Leinster Division 1: Avoca 3 (K Ryan, L Halpin Doyle, Z Watterson) Naas 1; Clontarf 2 (R Merrey, H Goss) Rathgar1



Munster Examiner Cup – Group A: Belvedere 2 (A Kelly, S O’Regan) Waterford 0; Cork Harlequins II 2 (Z Bowles, I Lyons) Bandon 2 (L Carey, L Rowe)



Group B: Ashton 5 (E O’Sullivan 2, C O’Toole, K Harvey, L Lynch) Limerick 0



Sunday 27th September 2020



Men



Irish Junior Cup Final: Lisnagarvey II v Corinthian II, Comber Road, 4.30pm



Women



Irish Hockey Trophy Final: Lisnagarvey v North Kildare, Comber Road, 1.30pm



