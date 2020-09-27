John Flack







The new Irish Hockey League season has hit a major snag even before it has started with confirmation last night that three Cork teams are refusing to travel to Dublin to fulfil today's opening fixtures while Banbridge's game is also off.





The women's teams of Cork Harlequins, Cork Church of Ireland and UCC have opted against making the trip to the Irish capital due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus there.



Banbridge then announced on Saturday morning that Dublin side Pembroke would not be travelling to County Down for their scheduled opener in the men's game, the host club reporting that a member of the opposition squad had tested positive for Covid-19 with the remainder of the panel advised to self isolate.



The Irish capital was upgraded to Level Three status last week meaning the cancellation of many sporting fixtures but the Irish Hockey League is classed as an 'elite' activity and Sport Ireland and hockey's national governing body have given approval for games to proceed.



A week ago, Cork side Blackrock refused to travel to Dublin to play NI Civil Service in the third-tier national knockout final and were initially told they would have to forfeit the tie until the Belfast side generously agreed to a rematch.



Hockey Ireland said last night that no decision had been made on what, if any, sanctions would be imposed on the three Munster sides who have pulled out of today's games.



C of I - who have one player confirmed with the virus - and UCC were to have been involved in the second-tier IHL while the biggest casualty is the top-flight game between Harlequins and Muckross.



Quins captain Yvonne O'Byrne, a World Cup silver medallist with Ireland in 2018, took to social media to voice her concerns, exacerbated by the fact several of her players work in the health service and were told they would have to self-isolate for 10 days on their return to Cork if they travelled to Dublin.



O'Byrne said: "Personally, I feel that Hockey Ireland should cautiously open the first two rounds of this year's IHL with provincial fixtures in order to limit players' travel during what is a very dangerous tipping point for the country in terms of the spread of the virus - then review the situation."



"(It seems to be a question of) forfeit points or ask amateur players to take an extra risk that seems to contradict government advice.



"I ask Hockey Ireland and Sport Ireland to please stop dismissing clubs' concerns over player welfare."



Belfast Telegraph