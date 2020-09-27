

Surbiton defend in numbers at Loughborough. Credit Andrew Smith



Battling Loughborough Students held last season’s champions Surbiton to a goalless draw in the Women’s Hockey League Premier Division on Saturday.





Surbiton have stamped their authority on the Premier Division in recent years, winning the title for seven consecutive seasons.



But Loughborough, who finished seventh in the table last campaign, showed great resolve to keep a clean sheet against a side that scored 45 goals in 18 games last season.



Their head coach Brett Holland said: “The game was really balanced, but Surbiton had chances in the second half and we had to defend with everything we had.



“We would’ve lost this game last year, but our maturity is growing exponentially and we had some really good spells of possession.



“We learned a lot from our first season in the division last year and we’ve had a really good pre-season. We’ve retained a lot of our players so feel that this is a really special year for us.”



Elsewhere Holcombe inflicted a 5-0 defeat on top-flight newcomers Swansea.



Eloise Richards and Lorna Jane Cruickshank put visitors Holcombe into a 2-0 lead by the halfway mark and Argentinian duo Agueda Moroni Malgarejo and Ivana Pessina made it four.





Clifton’s Aline de Visser makes a save from the Wimbledon attack. Credit: Peter Smith.



Beth Bingham slotted home from a penalty corner on the hour to complete the scoring.



A seven-minute goal rush saw East Grinstead beat Beeston 3-0 with Tess Howard and Sophie Bray both scoring in the 20th minute before Bray bagged a second in the 27th minute. The result puts East Grinstead top as the only team with two wins from two.



Clifton Robinsons got their first win of the season at the second time of asking with a 3-1 win over Wimbledon.



Megan Crowson and Catherine Macauley gave them a 2-0 lead at the break and Maria Jones wrapped up the points in the 52nd minute.



Georgie Blackwood scored for the second consecutive game for Wimbledon, but it proved to be just a consolation.



Buckingham came back from 2-1 down to claim victory over the University of Birmingham.



Goals from Rebecca Manton and Lauren Hunt had seen Birmingham go in front after Lauren Thomas’ opener for Buckingham. But a second from Thomas and then an Emma O’Nien strike straight from the restart saw Buckingham snatch three points.



Women’s Hockey League Division One South



A penalty stroke in each half from Lizzie Gittens saw Reading open their account in the Women’s Hockey League Division One South as they beat Isca 2-0.



Anna Dalton, Tamsyn Naylor and Morgan Hampson were all among the goals for Wimbledon seconds, who finished last season with a 100% record, as they beat Trojans 3-2.



Elsewhere, Canterbury and Cambridge played out a 1-1 draw with Elizabeth Jenkins and Kate Axford scoring the goals, strikes from Alice Beales and Lizzie Clymer helped Harleston Magpies beat Surbiton seconds 2-0 and Slough drew 1-1 with Sevenoaks.



Women’s Hockey League Division One North



Five goals from five different players helped the University of Durham top the early Division One North table in the Women’s Hockey League.



Their victory over Gloucester City saw goals from Natalie Konerth, Kerry-Anne Hastings, Megan Cottee, Hannah de Selincourt and Hannah Smith.



Two goals in the space of 60 seconds from Lizzy Pocknell were enough for Stourport to win 2-0 at home against Leicester City, while Brooklands-Poynton were 3-1 victors at Ben Rhydding.



Elsewhere Olton & West Warwicks won 2-0 over Belper and Bowdon came away from the University of Nottingham with a 2-1 victory.



Women’s Hockey League Conference North



Charlotte Hartley scored a hat-trick as Pendle Forest began their Women’s Hockey League Conference North season in style, putting five past Fylde with no reply.



Nicky Kellett hit a brace as Didsbury Northern beat Cannock 4-2 and Alderley Edge drew 2-2 with Leeds.



Wakefield recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Timperley thanks to a Leah Davis goal.



Women’s Hockey League Conference West



There were 21 goals in four games as the Women’s Hockey Conference West got off to an explosive start.



A Livvy Hoskins brace helped Clifton Robinsons seconds earn a 4-2 win over Team Bath Buccaneers.



Sutton Coldfield beat the University of Birmingham’s second team by the same margin. Bristol Firebrands got the better of Oxford Hawks by the odd goal in a 4-3 thriller and Exe beat Basingstoke 2-0.



Women’s Hockey League Conference East



Six goals from Ellie Scott helped Bedford make an emphatic start to their Women’s Conference East fixtures, running out 7-0 winners at Horsham.



Sophie Reynvaan scored twice as East London fought from behind to win 3-2 at home against Bromley & Beckenham, while St Albans were 3-1 winners over Canterbury.



Elsewhere Southgate won 1-0 against Chelmsford, while Barnes beat visitors Hampstead & Westminster 2s by the same margin.



RESULTS:



Women’s Hockey League (Sat, 26 September 2020):



Premier Division: Buckingham 3, Univ of Birmingham 2; Clifton Robinsons 3, Wimbledon 1; East Grinstead 3, Beeston 0; Loughborough Students 0, Surbiton 0; Swansea 0, Holcombe 5.



Division One North: Olton & West Warwicks 2, Belper 0; Univ of Durham 5, Gloucester City 0; Univ of Nottingham 1, Bowdon Hightown 2; Ben Rhydding 1, Brooklands-Poynton 3; Stourport 2, Leicester City 0.



Division One South: Canterbury 1, Cambridge City 1; Isca 0, Reading 2; Surbiton 2s 0, Harleston Magpies 2; Slough 1, Sevenoaks 1; Wimbledon 3, Trojans 2.



Conference North: Alderley Edge 2, Leeds 2; Fylde 0, Pendle Forest 5; Wakefield 1, Timperley 0; Didsbury Northern 4, Cannock 2; Loughborough Students 2s v Doncaster – away walkover.



Conference West: Basingstoke 0, Exe 2; Team Bath Buccaneers 2, Clifton Robinsons 4; Bristol Firebrands 4, Oxford Hawks 3; Sutton Coldfield 4, Univ of Birmingham 2s 2.



Conference East: Barnes 1, Hampstead & Westminster 2s 0; St Albans 3, Canterbury 2s 1; Horsham 0, Bedford 7; Southgate 1, Chelmsford 0; East London 3, Bromley & Beckenham 2.



England Hockey Board Media release