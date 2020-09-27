Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Perak take 10th Razak Cup

Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 10:00 | Hits: 7
By T. AVINESHWARAN



PETALING JAYA: Perak have won the Razak Cup after beating Terengganu 4-2 in the final at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Saturday (Sept 26).



Mohd Haziq Shamsul was the hero when he scored a hat-trick (29th minute, 32nd and 46th), while Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal (16th) scored the other goal.

Faizal Saari scored Terengganu’s goals in the first and 58th minute of the game. This is Perak’s 10th Razak Cup title.

As for the men’s third and fourth placing match, Kuala Lumpur beat Pahang 6-3 in a pulsating game that saw KL’s Shahril Saabah scoring five goals. Pahang won the women's final by beating Selangor 2-1.

RESULTS

MEN

Final

TERENGGANU 1 PERAK 4

3rd and 4th placing playoff

K. LUMPUR 5 PAHANG 3

WOMEN

Final

SELANGOR 1 PAHANG 2

3rd and 4th placing playoff

PENANG 1 K. LUMPUR 3

The Star of Malaysia

