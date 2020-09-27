By Jugjet Singh





Perak players celebrate after winning the Razak Cup at National Stadium Bukit Jalil.- NSTP/AIZUDDIN SAAD



Perak defeated Terengganu 4-2 to win their 10th Razak Cup title at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.





Haziq Samsul was the toast for Perak with a hat-trick in the 30th, 32nd and 46th minutes while Azrai Azad netted the other goal in the 17th minute.



Faizal Saari responded for Terengganu with a brace in the first and 56th minutes.



In the women's final, Pahang edged Selangor 2-1 to regain their title last won in 2016.



National player Nuraini Abdul Rashid netted a brace for the champions through penalty corner attempts in the third and 52nd minutes.



Fatin Syafikah Sukri replied for Selangor in the 20th minute.



"It's a great feeling to snatch the Razak Cup from a strong Selangor team and bring it back to Pahang," said Nuraini, who ended her campaign with 10 goals.



"We knew Selangor would come at us, so we had to play extra hard to beat them.



Being the best penalty corner flicker in the country, Nuraini will surely be welcomed again into the national squad when new coach Nasihin Nubli names his trainees after the Razak Cup.



Pahang coach Sabri Mohamad said he only had two weeks to prepare his team.



"We only trained as a team as nine players were in national training. However, the players played to instruction to deny Selangor back-to-back wins," said Sabri.



RESULTS — Men's final: Perak 4 Terengganu 2; Third: Kuala Lumpur 3 Pahang 2.



Women's final: Pahang 2 Selangor 1; Third: Kuala Lumpur 3 Penang 1.



New Straits Times