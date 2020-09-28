Due to problems with my computer the news is presented a little differently today. Clicking the Read More link will take you to the original article.



Orée move two points clear at top of men’s Belgian league



Orée have created the first gap at the top of the men’s Belgian league thanks to their big 3-2 win over KHC Leuven, making it four wins out of four.











Imperious Den Bosch sweep to huge win over SCHC



Den Bosch continued their awesome start to the women’s Hoofdklasse season with a 4-0 victory over SCHC, a result which punctured the Bilthoven’s 100% record in dramatic fashion.











Boon on the double as Surbiton keep perfect record



Ben Boon bagged a brace as Surbiton made it two wins from two with a 5-2 win at Beeston in the English men’s premier division.











ROUND-UP: English Men's Hockey League



Great Britain stars Sam Ward and James Carson both hit hat-tricks as Old Georgians powered to an 8-0 win over the University of Durham in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division.











Garvey, Town and YMCA off to flying men’s EYHL start



Lisnagarvey, YMCA and Monkstown all got off to winning starts in the men’s EY Hockey League while UCD and Glenanne shared the spoils as the elite competition returned to action with a bang.











Lorimer hits double as Garvey win opener



Two penalty corner goals by James Lorimer helped Lisnagarvey beat Three Rock Rovers 4-2 as the IHL endured a coronavirus-hit return to action.











Railway and Insta on fire on women’s EYHL opening day



Catholic Institute and Railway Union produced a couple of sensational performances to land wins over sides who were in the top four of the women’s EY Hockey League before it succumbed to lockdown last term.











Catholic Institute open season with win as Cork teams refuse to travel to Dublin



The Limerick side were slow to start last term but this year, they hit the ground running



Stephen Findlater



Catholic Institute landed their first win over UCD for at least 20 years to begin the women’s EY Hockey League with a bang at Rosbrien.











Megan Frazer's injury woe continues as Harlequins lose Irish Hockey League opener



John Flack



Megan Frazer has suffered yet another injury setback and is unlikely to be fit in time for Saturday's Irish Hockey League clash with UCD in Dublin.











Razak Cup achieves mission



By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: The 58th Edition of the Razak Cup turned out to be an exciting tournament, but sadly there were no fans at both the National Hockey Stadium pitches to witness it.











The "Indian" hand in South Korea's surge onto the Olympic Podium



Last week of September is remarkable for Asian hockey especially for Indians. Sydney Olympics that ended in the last week of September twenty summers ago in particular warrants our attention for more than one reason. In the second part of the September Series, s2h brings alive the Indian hand at Sydney Olympic final. And also we revisit Sydney Olympics semifinal, how the Koreans’ suicidal runs led to change of rules etc.











Life Member - Brian Glencross OAM



The 190th player to represent Australia, Brian Glencross OAM went on to play 93 times for Australia, scoring 37 goals in a career that spanned 11 years.











UVa field hockey team outlasts Wake Forest for first win of season



Bennett Conlin



A day after losing to Wake Forest in a nonconference match, the Virginia field hockey team wouldn’t be denied in the ACC clash against the Demon Deacons.











Duke field hockey drops opening 2 matches at Louisville



By Sasha Richie



After a disappointing 2019 season, Duke looked to start the 2020 campaign strong.











Matriarch of Hawke's Bay hockey Margaret Hiha dies



Hawke's Bay has lost one of its most multi-talented sportspersons with the passing of Margaret (Marg) Hiha MNZM.



