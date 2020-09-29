City to host annual Shaheed Bhagat Singh Hockey Cup





The government has decided to lay hockey astroturf in the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium here. File photo



Ferozepu: The government has decided to lay hockey astroturf in the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium here. The cost of the project would be Rs.5.5 crore and an inter-state tournament, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Hockey Cup, would be held here every year.





Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi disclosed this today on the 113th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.



“This astroturf would be of great benefit to the Ferozepur region as well as the adjacent cities of Faridkot, Moga and Tarn Taran, which are considered a stronghold of hockey,” Sodhi said.



Hockey has been very popular in the region and a single family from Ferozepur city has produced countless hockey players, including great hockey Olympians Harmeet Singh, Ajit Singh and Gagan Ajit Singh. Faridkot city has produced renowned players like the Saini sisters, Rajinder Singh (Sr), Chand Singh and Rupinderpal Singh. Moga and Tarn Taran districts too have contributed a lot in the field of hockey.



Sodhi said the state government was making all-out efforts to promote sports. “The sports policy of the government is a right step towards this direction as it provides jobs and emphasises not only enhancing the prize money for various national and international tournaments, but also ensuring top-notch sports infrastructure in Punjab aimed at producing champions,” he added.



The Tribune