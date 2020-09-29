The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture has given SA Hockey the go ahead to resume training and matches for hockey at large.





“The previous approvals given related to the return to training for National and Provincial High-Performance squads at Alert Level 3, this new approval received allows for the broader hockey community to return to play, whilst observing specified protocols. The return has been long awaited and we would like to thank the Minister for the approval,” said SA Hockey CEO Marissa Langeni.



The letter received grants permission for the resumption of hockey activities and competition as outlined in SA Hockey’s Operational Guidelines and outlines that SA Hockey need to ensure that:

It adheres to the plans it has submitted and committed to.

All SA Hockey Affiliates need to be compliant and provide operational plans for the resumption of hockey

It adheres to the Disaster Management Act 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002): Determination of Alert Level as gazetted on 17 August 2020

It adheres to the Amendments of Directions Issued in Terms of Regulation 4 (10) of the Regulations Made Under Section 27 (2) of The Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No 57 of 2002): Measures to Prevent and Combat the Spread of Covid-19: Sport, Arts and Culture as gazetted on 28 August 2020.

Provinces and Affiliate Members will be given the opportunity to apply for Certificates of Operation for all clubs and venues as part of SA Hockey’s Covid-19 compliance processes. Alert Level 1 directions for sport have not as yet been made available. SA Hockey will make further adjustments, if needed, to the submission already made, if the Level 1 Directions determine a need for it.



“Our members are encouraged to remain extremely vigilant as South Africa is still in a state of National Disaster, all efforts must be put in place to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 to the best of our ability and to avoid a second wave.”



SA Hockey Association media release