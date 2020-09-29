Aurora and Verdon College combine to beat the odds







The 2020 Global Pandemic forced a significant change in the Secondary Schools Tournament Structure. Rather than having tournaments held across the country, this year saw a shift to regionally-based tournaments.





Two small schools located in Invercargill, Aurora and Verdon College, have traditionally not been able to field a side to attend tournament week. Looking to give their students something to look forward to in this challenging year, they decided to combine and enter the South Island Mixed Tournament.



One of the Dean’s from Aurora College, Dean Ritani, who has been a central figure in Southland Hockey for several years was a driving force in getting the two schools to combine and allow their students an opportunity for a tournament experience.



Laura Gargiulo, a Year 13 from the team commented on how late the team assembled “we only had one practice before the tournament, and didn’t even know each other’s names”. It’s impressive that despite not knowing each other the week prior to the tournament that the side was able to combine, defy the odds and take the tournament title with a 2-0 win over Southland Boys/Girls in the final.



This was the first tournament experience for several of the team, and Ritani advised them heading into the week “everyone is going to make mistakes and that you just want to go out there and make things happen”. The tournament was a fantastic opportunity for the side, and the team returned with a unanimous takeaway of a feeling of fun, enjoyment and that they had gotten to know new people.



Barriers lifted to allow for teams to play



Hosting the tournament in Invercargill meant that sides such as Aurora and Verdon were able to attend the week. Several barriers usually limit these sides from taking part in tournament week, such as the financial barriers that come with a week away. Hockey is not one of the main sports in the Southland Region and getting students to give the sport a go can be challenging to overcome. Often schools struggle to field a full squad which is essential for getting through a tournament.



While trying to create a unique tournament experience from home is challenging, the side was able to create something unique by meeting up before the games and giving the players a chance to bond and get to know each other.



Ritani commented that “it was great to see the bond between the players build during the shortened season”. He felt that a seed had been laid in the players and that this experience will mean the players will be eager to be involved next year.



As you could imagine from a team that formed the week before the tournament the improvement from the side over the week was immense. “The best part was seeing the massive improvement during the three days, all players stepped up,” Ritani commented.



A Year 12 student, Alex Pahl, helped the team out by refereeing at the tournament as well as playing. Pahl commented that “it shows that despite the barriers put in our way we can win competitions”.



The combined team showed impressive resilience during the week as they overcame all the challenges that were put in front of them. This led to a great week both on and off the turf for everyone involved.



Hockey New Zealand Media release