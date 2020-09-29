



British clubs will compete in various European outdoor club competitions set for spring 2021.





In the men’s events, Cardiff & Met men will compete in the EuroHockey Club Trophy I in Vienna from 2-5 April 2021, after the EHF announced dates last week.



Cardiff have been drawn in Pool A with CA Montrouge (FRA), SC Stroitel Brest (BLR) and hosts Post SV (AUT).



Pool B consists of Western Wildcats (SCO), WKS Grunwald Poznan (POL), HC Rotweiss Wettingen (SUI) and HC OKS-SHVSM Vinnitska (UKR).



In women’s competition, East Grinstead and Swansea will both head for Europe.



East Grinstead, as runners-up to Surbiton in last season’s Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division, qualified for the Euro Hockey Club Trophy in Boom, Belgium from 2-5 April.



East Grinstead have been drawn in Pool B along with Gantoise of Belgium, GHC Rtm Grodno of Belarus and hosts Braxgata. Pool A consists of C.H. SPV Complutense of Spain, Loreto HC of Ireland, Ak Bars-Dinamo of Russia and Lille MHC of France.



Swansea will play in EuroHockey Club Challenge II in Rakovinik, Czech Republic from 20-23 May. Swansea are in Pool B with Dinamo Elektrostal of Russia, WAC of Austria and hosts, HC 1972 Rakovnik. Pool A contains Luzerner SC of Switzerland, Zuvedra Tauras of Lithuania, NAVAX AHTC of Austria and Kolos Boryspil of the Ukraine.



The Hockey Paper