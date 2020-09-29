



Racing Club de France won their key game over Lille in the French men’s division to move three points clear of the pack after week three of action.





Lille were up against it from the start with star man Viktor Lockwood out of action but they did take the lead in the 14th minute courtesy of teenager Arthur Golliot.



Racing responded immediately courtesy of Benjamin Lahaut with a backhand shot for 1-1 and Adrien Coffigniez put them in front for the first time in the 22nd minute. Lille, however, fought back for 2-2 at half-time with Adrien Cousin on the mark.



But the ciel et blanc were in control in the second half and returned to the lead courtesy of Celestin Duchesne’s well-placed shot and Jean Wiart – a 17-year-old new arrival from Cambrai – put them out of reach with a gorgeous deflection goal.



Saint Germain, meanwhile, lost their 100% record when they were beaten 3-1 by Paris Jean-Bouin, leaving they level in second place with Stade Français and Montrouge who respectively won against Lyon (2-0) and Amiens (0-3).



Euro Hockey League media release