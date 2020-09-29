



The FIH Hockey Pro League bounced back into action with two sparkling encounters between the men’s and women’s teams of Germany and the Netherlands.





The outcome across both days of competition was really a case of honours even. Germany women won both of their matches, while Belgium men put on a strong display in the opening game to beat Germany 6-1, before drawing the second game but losing the shoot-out after some quite stunning goalkeeping heroics from Germany’s Alexander Stadler.



Across the hockey community, there was a communal sense of relief and delight that live hockey was back on view. While spectators were not allowed in the stadium, thousands of hockey fans, athletes, coaches and officials tuned in via tv, online streaming or the new Watch.Hockey app.







The Netherlands women’s captain Eva de Goede was one of many hockey players watching on with both a professional, analytical eye and personal interest. “It was so good to watch some international hockey again,” said the midfielder.



“Even though it was without spectators – which you really miss while playing – it was amazing to see how both Germany and Belgium were competing at the highest level again. It has been super hard the last few months and I thought that both teams were looking sharp, fit and eager to play.”







For Max Caldas, Head Coach to Netherlands men, it was a chance to watch two European rivals in action and assess where the teams were in terms of performance after the long Covid-imposed restrictions.



“I am happy they were able to compete at the highest level and that we as a sport are able to put our great game back in the spotlights. Of course, we are all planning to peak for Tokyo 2020 and so, while I watched the games with interest, my head is at this point in time busy with Dutch club hockey and Dutch players.



“That said, I thought both teams’ corner routines and goalkeepers were very good. I was also impressed by the toughness and resilience shown by Germany to bounce back. For Belgium, their decision-making and control of the game in the first match was excellent. We saw it again in the fourth quarter of the second match. There was plenty to admire of both teams.”







India men’s Head Coach Graham Reid added his thoughts: “When you have players of the calibre of both teams I must say I wasn’t surprised by the high quality of play. You could see that a few of the passes and connections that would normally happen maybe just missed the mark and the timing of runs etc. was just a bit off. But in general both games were high quality and good for the competition for Germany to fight back in the second game.



“I was impressed in the way Belgium moved the ball and their efficiency in front of goal. To score six goals in the first game was impressive. What I liked about Germany was the number of scoring opportunities they created in the first game and their ability to turn the second game around.



“We will be closely following all the remaining Pro league matches and analyze each team which will then help us in this all important Olympic year.”



Umpire manager and video umpire Carol Metchette from Ireland was delighted to see competitive hockey back and stressed how important it was for umpires to get back into action on the pitch.



“How amazing was it to see Germany and Belgium take to the field in the recent FIH Hockey Pro League matches? Seven months is a long absence for the players but also for the umpires.







“Masks, social distancing and no crowd all gave the game a different look but once the first whistle went it was back to business as usual.



Commenting on the umpiring team that comprised Sarah Wilson (SCO), Alison Keogh (IRL), Martin Madden (ENG), Marcin Grochal (POL) and “It’s so important for umpires to be back officiating at this world class level in preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. They will have been training hard and keeping physically and mentally fit during the break but nothing prepares them better than being on the pitch. Getting used to the speed of the games and keeping up to date with the fantastic skills the players have is vital. With not a lot of match practice in their own countries and straight onto the world stage they could have been nervous, but we saw out just why they are top class umpires.”



