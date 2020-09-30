

Lisnagarvey captain Zahra Lowry lifts the Irish Hockey Trophy



Lisnagarvey’s storming first quarter put them on course to their second national trophy in eight days as they swept past the challenge of North Kildare.





The Kildare side had endured a tough preparation for the final with a local lockdown leading to Mark Lambe’s group separated into Kildare and non-KIldare hubs but they managed to get by their semi-final in impressive style.



But they found Garvey a serious proposition from the start with Michelle Tayloer making a number of great saves from the start, first from Megan Quinn followed soon after by Beth Ravey, with the rebound well defended by Kildare in the second instance.



Isabel Angel had Kildare’s first real chance, however her shot into the Garvey circle failed to find her teammates. Ravey was quick to seize another opportunity to shoot but sent it wide of the target.



It was a precursor, though, for Quinn to break the deadlock when she was on hand moments later to put the opening goal on the scoreboard.



And it was 2-0 before the end of the first quarter when a perfect cross picked out Zahra Lowry with her touch finding the goal.



The Comber Road hosts had several chances to extend their lead in the second quarter with a handful of penalty corners awarded in their favour. Each one was kept out by Taylor and the Kildare defence.



The third quarter saw another flurry of penalty corners awarded to Lisnagarvey in quick succession but Kildare defended well to stay in the hunt.



But outside hopes were put to an end in the final quarter when Ravey flicked in from a narrow angle after Taylor had made an initial strong save.



A penalty corner to North Kildare with four minutes on the clock saw Liz Hassett insert and Lucy Small drive the ball into the goal to put Kildare in the scoreboard.



And they piled on the pressure in the closing minutes but this late salvo arrived too late in the day as Garvey secured the Trophy.



Women’s Irish Hockey Trophy final



Lisnagarvey 3 (M Quinn, Z Lowry, B Ravey) North Kildare 1 (L Small)



Lisnagarvey: L Crooks, R Chambers, C McCluskey, P Brown, L Murray, Z Lowry, K Morris, B Ravey, M Quinn, A Christie, T McIlwaine.



Subs: L Patterson, D McGall, L Hughes, E Brown, S Kidd



North Kildare: M Taylor, N O’Malley, R Neary, E Teevan, H Adams, S Baker, K Edghill, S Monaghan, L Hassett, L Small, A Quinn



Subs: E Neary, G Adams, A O’Leary, J Staunton, C O’Regan, I Angel, S Simao



Umpires: M Blake, I McNeill



