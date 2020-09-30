

Shane O’Donoghue, middle, has been working with Mentally Fit for two years



Irish hockey’s record goalscorer Shane O’Donoghue has launched corporate performance coaching organisation Mentally Fit in Ireland.





O’Donoghue, 27, along with coach and mentor Graham Merriman have brought the first franchise of the Belgian company to Ireland.



The Irishman returned from league hockey in Belgium during lockdown to become player-coach role with Glenanne, his boyhood club.



O’Donoghue now hopes to help others with life and performance coaching after working with the brand for the past two years while playing in Belgium.



Co-franchise owner O’ Donoghue said: “There is a great understanding and appreciation in the value of human performance coaching in Ireland. Through these testing times, we all need some level of support and guidance to help build resilience, manage our energy and perform to the best of our abilities.



“During my international sporting career of 10 years and counting, I have experienced the highs and lows of both domestic and international tournaments including the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. I am a firm believer in the science behind Mentally Fit and I am really looking forward to seeing some amazing results for Irish companies similar to what has been seen in Belgium and across the world over the past 24 years.”



mentallyfit.global



SIGN UP for The Hockey Paper’s returning newsletter here: Promotions, exclusives and our best coverage



The Hockey Paper