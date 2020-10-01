

Image Courtesy of Louisville Athletics



As the only conference playing field hockey this fall, the Atlantic Coast Conference's (ACC) third weekend of action will have two games Friday, one match on Saturday and two more on Sunday. Most matches this weekend are available for live stream on the ACC Network.





FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2



No. 6 Syracuse at No. 2 Virginia** | 3:00 p.m. ET | ACCN



No. 6 Syracuse will travel to Charlottesville, Va. to take on No. 2 Virginia for their opening ACC weekend in a two-match series. The Orange's original season opening games against Duke on September 18 and 20 were postponed due to Syracuse players being potentially exposed to COVID-19.



The last time these two teams met was in mid-September 2019 where Virginia walked away with a 2-0 win. After a scoreless first half in which the Cavaliers were outshot 5-3, Cato Geusgens provided the first goal, scoring off a penalty corner with one-minute remaining in the third period. Anzel Viljoen scored her goal one-minute into the fourth quarter after a save on the initial shot off a penalty corner, she lifted a ball into the corner of the net to make it a 2-0 advantage. This Virginia victory marked head coach Michele Madison's 400th win.



Syracuse's Charlotte de Vries and Laura Graziosi were both named to the 2020 Preseason All-ACC Team. de Vries had a standout freshman season leading the Orange with 15 goals and 31 points. She scored six game-winning goals, including the overtime goal in last year's match-up with Duke, and started all 18 games. Graziosi appeared and started in all 18 games at midfield as a sophomore and recorded nine points on the season with three goals and three assists.



Syracuse finished 2019 with a record of 12-7 overall and 3-3 in conference play. They also fell in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament to eventual runner-up, Princeton, in their 14th appearance in the event. They add six rookies to the 2020 roster. The Orange will be led by sophomore de Vries, U-21 U.S. Women's National Team athlete, All-Mideast Region First Team and All-America Second-Team, and senior Carolin Hoffman, All-Mideast Region First Team and All-America Third Team.



Virginia is coming off a split result weekend against No. 7 Wake Forest. Last Saturday, the Cavaliers got on the scoreboard early with Adele Iacobucci deflecting in a shot from Amber Ezechiels after a penalty corner three minutes into the game. Virginia appeared to add to the lead, with two other first-half shots also making it into the net, but both were whistled off by the officials. In the third quarter, Wake Forest evened the score when Eleanor Winants tapped a slow-roller through the circle that made its way into the goal to tie the game. Four minutes into the fourth quarter, the Demon Deacons fired off a flurry of shots at Virginia goalkeeper Taylor Henriksen with the fourth attempt making it in to give Wake Forest the 2-1 win. On Sunday in the ACC counting action, the Cavaliers outshot the Demon Deacons 6-2 in the first half, but neither team could find the net. Virginia had a good scoring chance early in the fourth quarter when a penalty corner yielded a pair of shots, but neither hit the mark. Virginia took two more shots, including attempts by Makayla Gallen and Iacobucci, but still couldn’t break through.



With just over three minutes left in regulation, Iacobucci got the ball at the top of the circle and sent a hard pass in to Laura Janssen who smashed a shot past the goalkeeper into the left corner of the net. Wake Forest had a chance to tie the game, earning a penalty corner with just over a minute left, but the attempt by Anne van Hoof was high. The Demon Deacons were awarded another penalty corner with four seconds left on the clock. Virginia blocked the shot, but had another penalty corner called. With no time left on the clock, the Deacons final shot sailed wide and out of play to end the game, 1-0 in favor of the Cavaliers.



The current guidelines for sports venues provided by the Commonwealth of Virginia under the "Forward Virginia" plan (announced June 18), allow for the lesser of 50 percent occupancy of the facility or 1,000 patrons.



No. 1 North Carolina at No. 5 Louisville** | 4:30 p.m. ET | ACCN



After a week off of competition, No. 1 North Carolina will head to Kentucky to take on No. 5 Louisville in an ACC counting match-up. These teams last met in the 2019 ACC Semifinals, where the Tar Heels came away with a 3-1 win. Of their all-time meetings, North Carolina holds a win advantage of 8 to 4.



North Carolina opened the season with a 3-1 win over Wake Forest on September 20. Goals came from two individuals who missed the previous season and one who was named the 2019 ACC Female Athlete of the Year. The first was from Cassie Sumfest, who missed all of last season with a torn ACL, in the 24th minute on the team's third penalty corner of the game. Assisted by Abby Pitcairn on the insert and Madison Orobono on the stick stop, Sumfest sent her drag flick into the lower left corner of the cage to make it 1-0. Wake Forest answered just over three minutes later, with Nat Friedman scoring to make it 1-1.



The Tar Heels drew another penalty corner in the closing minutes of the second quarter and Erin Matson converted to give North Carolina the lead at the break.



UNC's third goal came midway through the third period. Meredith Sholder, who missed last year after a foot injury in preseason, took a pass from Matson in the middle of the circle and pushed it past diving Wake Forest goalkeeper Ally Butler to make the score 3-1.



Louisville opened up their 2020 campaign last weekend by tallying two wins over No. 4 Duke. The first came on Saturday when Louisville applied pressure quickly, but could not overcome Duke's defense throughout the first quarter. The Blue Devils were awarded the first corner of the game, but goalkeeper Hollyn Barr recorded back-to-back saves in the cage to prevent Duke from taking an early lead. The Cardinals struck first with 23 seconds remaining in the first half. With a pass from Mattie Tabor that snuck past a pair of Blue Devil defenders, Mercedes Pastor connected with the back of the net to put the Cardinals up 1-0.



The Cards continued their momentum after the break. With five minutes left on the clock in the third quarter, Minna Tremonti's assist found its way through traffic to Charlie van Oirschot who doubled Louisville's lead with the first goal of her career. The Cardinals then extended their lead to 3-0 two minutes later after Pastor's second goal of the game. When Pastor's attempt bounced off the left post, Madison Walsh quickly collected the rebound and distributed the ball back to Pastor whose shot hit the backboard.



The following day the teams were locked in a defensive battle with few scoring chances throughout the first two quarters before the Cardinals broke through with a goal from Erica Cooper with 38 seconds left to play in the first half. Pastor blasted a shot from the right side of the circle and Cooper was there to redirect the ball into the cage to give Louisville a 1-0 lead. The Cardinals' lead was short-lived as Blue Devils quickly answered on their next possession when Noor van de Laar connected on a feed from Hannah Miller to even the score with 19 seconds remaining in the half. The teams entered halftime tied at 1-1 with Duke holding a 5 to 4 edge in shots while both teams had one penalty corner.



The third quarter began with a penalty corner awarded to Duke in the first two minutes, resulting in a pair of saves to keep the Blue Devils at bay. Louisville intensified its attack, earning a penalty corner in the fourth minute of the third quarter. After her initial shot was turned back by Duke goalkeeper Piper Hampsch, Katie Schneider gathered the rebound and sent another shot into the cage to put the Cardinals back on top 2-1. Four minutes later, Louisville capitalized on another penalty corner to add an insurance goal Alli Bitting inserted the ball and Meghan Schneider provided the stop and distributed the ball to Emilia Kaczmarczyk who sent a reverse stick shot into the right side to make the score 3-1.



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3



No. 6 Syracuse at No. 2 Virginia | 12:00 p.m. ET | ACCN



SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4



No. 1 North Carolina at No. 4 Duke** | 12:00 p.m. ET | ACCN



After traveling to Kentucky on Friday, No. 1 North Carolina will head to Durham, N.C. to take on No. 4 Duke in an in-state rival ACC counting contest. It was early October last year when these teams met in a battle of the nation's top two teams. The Tar Heels shut out the Blue Devils, 2-0, with goals coming from Marissa Creatore and Matson. North Carolina led in shots, 14 to 5, and had the advantage in penalty corners, 8 to 3. Duke's goalkeeper Sammi Steel had five saves while Tar Heel goalkeeper Amanda Hendry registered four and Maddie Orobono credited with a defensive save.



After their originally scheduled ACC opener against Syracuse was postponed, Duke took on Louisville last weekend for a two-game series in Kentucky. Duke's defense held off the Louisville pressure, who tallied three shots, in the opening quarter as Grace Kim recorded just her second career defensive save in the 7th minute to keep the game scoreless. The Blue Devils earned back-to-back penalty corners in 18th minute with shots from Eva Nunnink and Kelsey Reznick, but Duke couldn't find the back of the cage. Louisville scored in the final minute of the first half to take a 1-0 lead into halftime.



Josie Varney recorded the first shot in the third quarter, but the Cardinal's goalkeeper was there to make the save. Three minutes later, Noor van de Laar sent a ball just wide of the goal for Duke's final shot of the contest. Louisville added two insurance goals in the third quarter to expand its lead to 3-0.



In game two and after a nearly scoreless first half, Louisville's Erica Cooper tapped in the first goal of the game off a rebounded shot from Mercedes Pastor in the 29th minute. Nineteen seconds later, Duke responded as van de Laar tied the game with the first Blue Devil goal of the 2020 season. Hannah Miller drove inside the circle, sent the ball off a defender's leg and van de Laar connected with the back of the cage.



Duke began the third quarter with a penalty corner in the 32nd minute as Darcy Bourne ripped a shot, but the Cardinals' goalkeeper made the save. Bourne quickly got another look but sent the ball high. Louisville took back the lead with goals in the 33rd and 37th minutes, 3-1.



The Blue Devils fought until the end as Lily Posternak garnered her first strike of the season, but it was deflected just wide of the cage in the 56th minute. Bourne took the final look for Duke in the 58th minute to finish with a team-high four shots.



No. 3 Boston College at No. 5 Louisville** | 1:30 p.m. ET | ACCN



To round out the five game weekend, with four counting as ACC match-ups, No. 3 Boston College will take on No. 5 Louisville in Kentucky. The last time these teams played was in the 2019 NCAA Quarterfinals that was decided in a thrilling shootout. Boston College opened the scoring with just six seconds left in the first half off the stick of Elizabeth Warner. She redirected a shot on a penalty corner by Sky Caron to put the Eagles in front. Louisville answered in the 35th minute, when Bethany Russ hit a reverse from just inside the circle into the back of the net. The game went back-and-forth through regulation and into overtime.



The Eagles had a chance in overtime with 10 seconds left, when Carlin found Jamie Natale wide open on the right side of the goal. Natale beat the goalkeeper, but rang it off the post. This pushed the game into a shootout.



Louisville jumped to a quick lead, 2-0, in the shootout before Carlin and Caron answered for Boston College. Brigid Wood then had the ball on her stick to send the game into a sudden victory shootout, where she dribbled around the goalkeeper to keep the Eagles' hopes alive. She then stepped right back up and scored again to give the Eagles the lead in the shootout. Louisville answered, but Carlin gave Boston College another lead in the seventh round. Boston College goalkeeper Sarah Dwyer then stepped up and made the game-winning save to end the game and the shootout.



Last season, the Eagles had one of its best season's in program history, going 15-8 with a program-record four ACC wins and making its first-ever ACC title game appearance and first-ever final four. Head Coach Kelly Doton was also named ACC Coach of the Year and earned the USA Field Hockey National Coach Award. The coaching staff also garnered the 2019 Spiideo/NFHCA Coaching Staff of the Year award.



Louisville opened up their 2020 campaign last weekend by tallying two wins over No. 4 Duke and will play No. 1 North Carolina on Friday. The Cardinals hold a slight advantage in the all-time meeting record, 4 to 3, with last year's contests being split.



USFHA media release