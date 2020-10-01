Hockey Wales is delighted to announce that we have received confirmation from Powys County Council that the pitch at the Flash Leisure Centre will be re-laid before the end of 2020 (COVID dependent).





We recognise how crucial this facility is to the county of Powys, by providing valuable access to hockey opportunities for everyone in the area, particularly the clubs and schools who operate locally.



The Hockey Wales Club Development Officer for Mid Wales, Elliot Pottinger explained,



“We have been in constant communication with Powys County Council and Welshpool Hockey Club to help initiate this much needed facility.

(Flash leisure facility 2019)



“This is great news for the area and for hockey in Wales generally. We look forward to continuing these partnerships and working closely with the local community to help realise the potential of this exciting investment in hockey’s future.”



Cabinet Member for Young People and Culture, Councillor Rachel Powell said,



"This project demonstrates Powys' continued commitment in providing inclusive sport and leisure facilities for communities in Powys.



“We would like to thank customers and users of the leisure centre in Welshpool for their patience and continued support and understanding while these works have been progressing. Appointing a contractor for the project is a major step forward and we look forward to having the facility reopen."



Alongside regular club activity, Hockey Wales sees this site being a valuable strategic location which in the past has held 360 Performance Centres, Hooked on Hoci Festivals and National Secondary School Finals.



Its location makes it ideal for a range of outreach projects such as SMASH Hockey, Walking Hockey and Flyerz.



Pottinger, will work closely with the local community to help realise the potential of this exciting investment in hockey’s future.



If you would like support or advice about a facility project in your area, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or, for specific enquiries about the Welshpool Hockey Hub, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Hockey Wales media release