

Pictured above from left; Tim Cherry (HA General Manager - Commercial, Communications & Events), Mary Konstantopoulos (HA Board Member) and Roxy Tickle (trans person and hockey player) at the launch.



Hockey Australia (HA) is proud to be among nine peak sporting bodies that have committed to implementing governance that supports a greater level of inclusion for trans and gender diverse people within their respective sports.





HA has released their Guidelines for Community Hockey, with Elite Guidelines to be developed at a later stage in line with International Hockey Federation (FIH) regulations.



The landmark initiative, spearheaded by ACON’s Pride in Sport program (Australia’s only program specifically designed to assist sporting organisations with the inclusion of people of diverse sexualities and genders at all levels) was undertaken following the identification of a need for national guidance on how National Sporting Organisations can be inclusive of trans and gender diverse people.



“Hockey has always been proud of its inclusive nature, and we have a celebrated history of diversity and inclusion,” said HA CEO Matt Favier.



“Inclusion is one of Hockey Australia’s values and we are proud to be demonstrating our commitment to it. Hockey Australia welcomes everybody, exactly as they are.”



“The release of these guidelines is a relatively small gesture from the sport, but one that we know is so significant for the people it will impact.”



Significantly, HA’s guidelines encompassing trans and gender diverse people have been developed together with the contribution and support of all state and territory Member Associations.



“It is wonderful to see a truly whole of sport commitment to the inclusion of the trans and gender diverse community,” said Favier.



“Sport can bring people together like few things in society. The collective message sport is sending today is a powerful one.



“Hockey Australia is proud to be standing side by side with this group of national sporting organisations to let trans and gender diverse people know they are welcome in our codes.”



“We thank Pride in Sport for their support and guidance through the development of these guidelines.”



Current Hockeyroos Kalindi Commerford, Greta Hayes and Steph Kershaw have committed to be ambassadors in supporting this motion.



“I think it’s important to continue to reassess cultural norms and push for reforms where certain groups may remain at a disadvantage,” said Commerford.



“I can’t accept that the vast benefits of sport should be limited because of how people choose to identify.”



Pride in Sport National Program Manager, Beau Newell, said that the joint commitment made by the NSOs marks a major moment in Australian sport.



“This launch demonstrates a fundamental shift within Australian sport towards the greater inclusion of trans and gender diverse athletes. By formalising their stand to be inclusive of trans and gender diverse people, these Australian sports have shown a true and tangible commitment to providing environments where everyone involved is treated with respect and dignity,” Newell said.



Roxy Tickle is one such trans person whose life has been positively transformed through this governance and stance.



After playing hockey between the ages of 16 and 25, Roxy quit the sport for a variety of reasons but foremost due to increasing discomfort playing in a male team.



She returned to sport for the first time last year, in a female softball team with old and new friends – one of the happiest weekends of her life. The experience encouraged her to return to hockey this year in a local female league in Lismore where she was welcomed and accepted.



“The work undertaken by Hockey Australia to demonstrate how inclusive it is means the world to me,” Tickle said.



“As someone that gave up hockey for 25 years because I thought I didn’t belong, I am very much looking forward to playing hockey until my body finally gives out.



“I welcome other trans and gender diverse people to join me running around and enjoying themselves in the fresh air with a group of lovely new friends.”



The other leading national sporting organisations to take part in the launch were AFL, Athletics Australia, Netball Australia, Rugby Australia, Tennis Australia, Touch Football Australia, UniSport Australia and Water Polo Australia. After launching their own trans and gender diverse inclusion governance in 2019, Cricket Australia have also committed to supporting other NSOs throughout this process.



For more information on the guidelines, please visit prideinsport.com.au/trans



Hockey Australia media release