Firstly there have been no changes to the Covid-19 guidance regarding hockey in England since the update last week. For full details see www.englandhockey.co.uk/covid19.



Rules related to Covid-19 including arrangements for local lockdowns are different in Wales and therefore Hockey Wales’ advice and guidance varies from England Hockey’s. England Hockey and Hockey Wales are working closely together to share information and decision-making as much as possible.



Welsh teams at EHL level have dispensation from the Welsh government to continue to train and play fixtures home and away against English teams, despite the current local lockdown measures in Wales. Therefore English and Welsh (and any other nationality) players at this level, living in Wales but playing for clubs in England, can currently continue to train and play. All of this also applies to umpires and match officials at EHL level.



As in parts of England, supporters are not allowed at matches hosted by Welsh clubs.



Outside of the EHL hockey provision in Wales is still restricted and clubs are not able to host club fixtures. Therefore Welsh teams in English leagues can only play away matches in England. Where lockdowns are in place, as in much of Wales, travel to fixtures is also not allowed for individual players, officials and teams.



England Hockey Board Media release