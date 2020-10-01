Cutting edge the key for Wimbledon's women



By Sarah Juggins.





Wimbledon's Fiona Burnet in action for Scotland



It was a pivotal moment in Wimbledon’s recent history as Scotland’s Fiona Burnet scored their first goal in the Women’s Hockey League Premier Division to help them on their way to a 4-0 win over Swansea.





The team’s fortunes were reversed the following week as they lost 3-1 to the experienced Clifton Robinsons squad – a team that Burnet had played for during her time as a student at Bath University.



“We were really happy with our first game,” says the 23-year-old forward. “It has been a long time coming for us. We had been striving to get into the Premier Division for several seasons, so going into that first game we were really raring to go. It was good to get the early goal as that settled some nerves and we were able to build from there.”



For Wimbledon, adapting to the intensity and pace of the Premier Division has been a sharp learning curve. As Burnet says, for many seasons, the South-West London side dominated most of their league games. The step up in competitiveness is just what the team needed.



“Now we are coming up against some amazing teams and amazing players,” she says. “I think the loss last week may have given us the kick-start we needed and it also opened our eyes to the level we are aiming for.”



Against Clifton Robinsons, Wimbledon went 3-0 down before clawing one consolation goal back.



“We knew it was going to be a battle,” says Burnet. “It was disappointing but I felt we played well at times and dominated play for those periods. The difference was the experience that Clifton have and their ability to convert their scoring opportunities.”



“We had a lot of chances but didn’t convert them. Once we scored a goal, we always felt we could have scored more. We can take that as a positive.”



Failing to convert is something that is likely to change rapidly in the coming weeks as Wimbledon’s newest recruit to the coaching staff makes her influence felt.



Alex Danson-Bennett has joined Head Coach Colin Cooper and his staff and Burnet is excited for what the former Great Britain and England forward will bring to the team.



“Her wealth of knowledge of the game, plus her experience, is phenomenal. She is someone many of us have grown up looking up to, so to have her there on the coaching staff is quite inspiring. As a forward there is so much she can share. She is also so very positive. That shows what she can give to the team.”



“One of the things she has said to us is that there will be times when it will be necessary to grind out a result. It might not be pretty but sometimes playing ‘ugly’ is what is necessary to win.”



Burnet herself is one of a number of Scottish international players who turn out for Wimbledon. It is a grouping that is proving beneficial for both the club and the national squad.



“It began with Nikki Alexander-Lloyd and Mairi Drummond and they said how much they had enjoyed playing for the club. We now have Alison Howe, Nicki Cochrane and Mairi has come back. When we have international training or competition then we travel together. It is nice to have a group within the group.”



“Playing in the Premier Division is good. It gives us a high level of competitive hockey every game. And it also gives us the opportunity to play against a number of different playing styles.”



“With the European Championships on the horizon, next year will be really important for the national squad so the ability to train and play at the highest level possible will be invaluable for the Wimbledon Scottish contingent.”



With Holcombe providing the next stern challenge for the league newcomers, Danson-Bennett’s repertoire of goal-scoring moves will be in high demand by Burnet and her team-mates.



England Hockey Board Media release