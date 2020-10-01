John Flack





On the ball: Ulster under 18 hockey players Olivia Beattie, Niamh Hogan, Emma Uprichard and Ella Armstrong pictured with Ellen Woods, Marketing Executive at the team’s new sponsor Linwoods



Hockey's national governing body has acted swiftly to come up with a contingency plan in the event the current EY Irish Hockey League season is cut short by Covid-19.





Points per games completed will be used to determine finishing positions if the campaign is uncompleted and, one assumes, European places although the latter is not specified.



This is a complete about-turn from last season when the men's and women's top-flight leagues were controversially declared null and void even though the vast bulk of fixtures had been completed.



This frustrated the likes of Lisnagarvey who were runaway leaders, having been five points clear at the top with two games in hand and five left to play.



Hockey Ireland instead used the last completed season (2018-19) to determine European seedings which led to a series of appeals before the status quo was eventually upheld.



Three Rock Rovers were handed top spot with Garvey taking the second seeding based on the outcome of the end-of-season play-offs in May 2019 when the Dublin side won the final 2-0.



Lisnagarvey and Ireland defender Jonny Bell said: "Hopefully we can get a full league completed this season and the winners and losers don't need to be determined by administrators.



"But in the event that the season is disrupted again, it's good to have some clarity provided."



Meanwhile, health food brand Linwoods has become the main sponsor for the Ulster U18 girls' squad who are preparing for their inter-provincial title defence over the Halloween break.



Shirley McCay, Ulster Hockey talent coach, said: "We are delighted Linwoods has come on board with a renewed and upweighted sponsorship. The players and athletes benefit from the generosity and support, which allows youth and senior players to develop their hockey career.



"Our vision is 'to inspire an active hockey family' and our partnership with Linwoods helps cement that message."



Belfast Telegraph