Nathan Ryba named 2019 Volunteer of the Year







We all know volunteers are the heart of our community. They selflessly give up hours of their own time, often going out of their way, to make sport happen. In 2019, Manawatu’s Nathan Ryba did just that to earn himself Hockey New Zealand’s 2019 Volunteer of the Year.





An all-rounder, wearing many hats



Nathan Ryba has had a long affiliation with the Manawatu Hockey Association. One may call him an all-rounder. Not only does he play the game of hockey, but Nathan is involved with the Marist Club in multiple capacities, including an umpire, coach, treasurer and developer. To quote the nomination that we received, ‘you will see Nathan at 95% of all Marist Games to support Club regardless of the day of the week it is.’ You’ll also be able to find him on the turf umpiring and mentoring those up and coming umpires at Manawatu Hockey.



Removing barriers



Nathan is known to, time and time again, give up between 15-20 hours a week of his own time where he regularly visits and has become a key communicator between both his club and Manawatu Hockey Association. This naturally has created a great relationship and co-operation between the club and Association.



In 2019, Nathan set up a fund to help support young players with their representative costs. He wanted to make sure that financial barriers were not a limiting factor for those players being able to take part in a tournament.



Laying foundations for long-term success



Nathan also has been a leading example for laying the foundations to ensure long-term success and development for his club. He was instrumental in helping his club field a premier women’s team and his active encouragement of others to get involved in club life led to an increase in people participating.



Not only is Nathan a driving force in the winter season, but he actively promotes and finds ways to grow hockey within the school and club environment during the offseason too.



But most notable of all is the way Nathan has acted as a personal mentor. He helps out club members on and off the pitch and is known to give a helping hand in a family or counselling way, when most needed, at any time of the day or night.



Juggling many roles on and off the turf



It’s remarkable that he finds time to help his club with a home life which will always keep him on his toes, “Between my partner, Jenna, and I, we have five children ranging from 8 to 22 with 1 grandchild. I also work as the Hub Manager for our Kiwibank in Palmerston North and Whanganui.” For all the parents out there, he’s obviously one busy man.



For the love of hockey



Nathan hasn’t always stayed involved with hockey though. He has shown great resiliency to continue in the sport after some bad experiences earlier in his playing days “Like most people, I started hockey when I was in primary school and I loved it! However, at an U15 trial, I had a bad experience with the coach and that led me away from hockey for quite some time. Fortunately, about 7-8 years ago, I had a very good friend who convinced me to come and play summer hockey for their team. While playing that summer I met some great people who asked me to play for a new team they were putting together, the Marist Premier Reserve team, which I have been playing ever since”.



So, why is he Nathan still heavily involved? He loves the competition, friends and fitness aspect of the game, but most of all he loves “seeing the development of the younger generation. We have a lot of school-age and school leavers that play for the club in teams I play in, manage and coach so I get to see a lot of their goals being achieved on and off the pitch. I love seeing their development as both hockey players and people. At Palmerston North Marist Hockey we strive to play hockey hard but fair and strive to grow good character amongst our younger players to assist them in their everyday life as well.”



Nathan Ryba’s support within his club is second to none. He goes beyond what is expected and put the needs of the people in his community above his own. Congratulations, Nathan! We’re proud to announce you as the winner of the 2019 Volunteer of the Year Award.



Hockey New Zealand Media release