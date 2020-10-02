North hockey local lockdown update





Over the past few days the number of ‘Local Lockdowns’ has increased significantly in terms of the area covered and the extent of restrictions imposed. There are often differences in each area, and where restrictions are occurring England Hockey is communicating directly with the clubs and organisations in the affected areas.





So far organised outdoor recreational team sport approved on the government framework has been allowed to continue, including within the areas with tighter restrictions announced this week. This is testament to the confidence government has in the procedures put in place by sports clubs and the evidence for the low risk of transmission during play, backed up by social distancing outside of play. The travel guidance written within the full government advice also remains the same in these areas. In the areas of greater lockdowns spectators are restricted from attending matches.



However, we recognise that the speed at which the situation is changing in the North has led to concerns for clubs and teams and the North HA Executive and England Hockey have been discussing the best approach in the circumstances. Consultation with North League clubs has indicated a willingness from the majority to play league hockey if possible. The extent of travel across the North-wide divisions is recognised and solutions will be finalised and proposed to clubs in the coming days. In the meantime, league matches this weekend across the North can go ahead where clubs are comfortable to play, where clubs have concerns should contact their league secretary.



We are waiting for the full government guidance to be published on Thursday's announcement and will update further as required.



England Hockey Board Media release