



It will be an evenly-matched encounter as league newcomers Wimbledon take on the experienced team from Holcombe in the Women’s Hockey League Premier Division this weekend.





Holcombe have had a mixed start to the season. They lost their opening match to Loughborough Students before bouncing back to defeat Swansea 5-0.



Holcombe’s captain Harriet Pittard says: “We knew we had to get three points after travelling all that way [to Swansea], we trained hard and had a practice game in the week. Although a frustrating score the week before, I couldn't fault the effort put in by every player on the pitch, everyone gave everything.”



“I think we are still a new team, and still learning how we all play. It will come. We are always looking forward and learning with each session and game. We are working hard tactically to get up to speed with where Kevin [head coach Kevin Johnson] wants us, we are all determined to get to where we need to be - time, patience and hard work will get us there! It is a very exciting season ahead for us.”



Looking ahead to this weekend, Pittard says: “I haven't played Wimbledon in a long time so not sure I can comment on what to expect, they have some experienced players and it will be an evenly matched game, a real battle.”



In the opening match of the day Hampstead & Westminster, who had no game last weekend, will hope to make it two wins from two but they are likely to face an obdurate opposition in the shape of Loughborough Students, who have got their season off to a tremendous start with a win and a draw. That the draw was against Surbiton makes the single point much sweeter for Brett Holland and his team. The game will be played at Bisham Abbey as Hampstead’s Paddington Rec ground is not yet available this season.



Beeston will host promoted Swansea. Both teams are looking for their first points and goals of the season.



The University of Birmingham have a visit to Surbiton to plan for. Coach Richard Chambers will have studied the way in which Loughborough Students negated the Surbiton attack in last week’s 0-0 draw and will be looking for his team to do similar.



The fifth fixture sees early table-toppers East Grinstead play host to Buckingham. While the East Grinstead side might be expected to take the points on current form, there is a stubbornness and togetherness about Buckingham that should stand Zak Jones’ side in good stead. With a steady team, the core of which has been together for a while, captain Zoe Shipperley and her team-mates could be the side to knock the confidence out of Mary Booth’s high-flying squad.



Clifton Robinsons do not play this weekend.



note re - Welsh teams and players in EHL.



Rules related to Covid-19 including arrangements for local lockdowns are different in Wales and therefore Hockey Wales’ advice and guidance varies from England Hockey’s. England Hockey and Hockey Wales are working closely together to share information and decision-making as much as possible.



Swansea, the one Welsh women’s team playing in the EHL, have dispensation from the Welsh government to continue to train and play fixtures home and away against English teams, despite the current local lockdown measures in Wales. Therefore English and Welsh (and any other nationality) players at this level, living in Wales but playing for clubs in England, can currently continue to train and play. All of this also applies to umpires and match officials at EHL level.



For England Hockey’s full statement regarding this issue please click HERE.



Arrangements for spectators at clubs in all Divisions of the league will vary depending on their individual circumstances. Anyone wishing to attend a game is advised to check with the home team before travelling.



FIXTURES



Women’s Hockey League (Sat, 3 October 2020):



Premier Division

Hampstead & Westminster v Loughborough Students 12:30 at Bisham Abbey

Beeston v Swansea 14:00

Univ of Birmingham v Surbiton 16:00

East Grinstead v Buckingham 15:00

Holcombe v Wimbledon 16:00



Division One North

Brooklands-Poynton v Stourport 11:45

Gloucester City v Olton & West Warwicks 12:00

Belper v University of Durham 12:30

Bowdon Hightown v Ben Rhydding 13:30

Leicester City v University of Nottingham 15:30



Division One South

Trojans v Canterbury 12:00

Harleston Magpies v Isca 13:30

Sevenoaks v Wimbledon 2s 13:30

Cambridge City v Surbiton 2s 14:30

Reading v Slough 16:30



Conference East

Barnes v Horsham 12:00

Bromley & Beckenham v Southgate 12:30

Bedford v East London 13:30

Canterbury 2s v Hampstead & Westminster 2s 14:00

Chelmsford v St Albans 14:30



Conference North

Pendle Forest v Loughborough Students 2s 11:30

Doncaster v Fylde 12:00

Cannock v Wakefield

Leeds v Didsbury Northern14:15

Timperley v Alderley Edge 16:00



Conference West

Cheltenham v Team Bath Buccaneers 12:30

Clifton Robinsons 2s v Sutton Coldfield 14:00

Exe v Oxford University Postponed*

Oxford Hawks v Basingstoke 12:00

Univ of Birmingham 2s v Bristol Firebrands 12:30



* Currently Oxford University are unable to fulfil any EHL fixtures. Last Friday the University authorities confirmed that no University sports teams should travel outside the city of Oxford for a sporting fixture against another team, nor should they host fixtures against visiting teams from outside Oxford. Their match against Cheltenham last Saturday and this week’s game at Exe are postponed in line with EHL Covid19 regulations. England Hockey will continue to monitor the situation and liaise with club officials.



England Hockey Board Media release