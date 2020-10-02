



One of Australia’s most respected umpires, Kerryl Brown (nee Chandler) has retired from officiating at international level.





Chandler (pictured above, right, next to friend and fellow umpire Tara Leonard) notified Hockey Australia after coming to the difficult decision to step back from the international arena to embark on the next chapter in her life.



“It’s now time to focus on my family who have supported me and carried me along the way,” said Chandler.



“My husband has experienced all of the highs and lows with me, ran multiple fitness tests and taken a back seat at times. I’m very fortunate he is also a hockey person so he understands what is required.”



Chandler’s first international umpiring appointment came at the Ford Trans-Tasman Trophy in 2016, before her most recent appointment being the SOMPO Cup in Japan in 2018.



“To umpire some of the world’s best teams while doing something you love, this is definitely a what’s not to love moment. The opportunities we get within our country is a massive honour, let alone jet setting to another continent.”



“The culture you get to experience and people you get to meet are absolutely incredible. It’s rare to experience events such as this, with complete strangers who have the same passion as you.”



Of her fondest memories is the day she made her international umpiring debut.



“My first international match was a huge eye opener in terms of stepping up to a new level, especially a Trans-Tasman with both teams being top tier in the world,” said Chandler.



“I was exceptionally lucky to be given charge of that game and got to debut alongside Ashlea Fey (who made her first appearance for the Hockeyroos), who I grew up playing with on the Sunshine Coast. Having both of our families in the crowd was pretty special.”







Hockey Australia President Melanie Woosnam congratulated Chandler on her officiating achievements.



“We sincerely thank Kerryl for all that she has contributed to hockey and congratulate her for being an outstanding and well respected umpire,” said Woosnam.



“Without the passion and dedication from officials such as Kerryl, hockey in Australia would not be as successful as it is today.



“On behalf of everyone at Hockey Australia we wish Kerryl the best in her future endeavours.”



Notably, Chandler will not be lost to the national hockey scene and is keen to remain involved in some capacity.



“I believe in giving back to the sport that has given me so many opportunities along the way,” said Chandler.



“The comradery you experience in hockey is life changing…it’s like one big family. If the opportunity arises, I would still love to take on any on field opportunities. Otherwise I will still be floating around either coaching or even just being a spectator.”



On her departure from international umpiring, Chandler also left some parting advice to other umpires aspiring to officiate at the top level.



“My advice would be to turn every setback into an opportunity as this helps to both motive and drive you. Have the belief in yourself to come out stronger both mentally and physically,” said Chandler.



“We have an incredible depth of experience and knowledge of umpire coaches in Australia, so I would encourage all budding umpires to use the feedback they receive to build their character which will in turn make their performances better because of it.”



Chandler’s inspiration for umpiring stemmed from her mother Kym who was also an international umpire.



