By Jugjet Singh





Faizal Saari (right) and Fitri Saari.



Former Malaysian coach Roelant Oltmans dropped the Saari brothers in February, but they made their way back into the national team after "resting" for eight months.





Newly appointed coach Arul Selvaraj saw some magic in Faizal and Fitri Saari after watching them play in the recent Razak Cup and included them in the 38-man training squad.



They will battle for 25 spots in a month's time.



"I selected 38 players after watching then represent their states in the Razak Cup, and they will be given a month to fight for their spots in the final 25.



"Thirteen of them are 'new faces' with six making a comeback while seven are first timers who were not in the system earlier," said Arul.



Five of them are goalkeepers, 11 are defenders, 13 are midfielders while the rest are strikers.



The breakdown of the players from the states saw Kuala Lumpur (seven players), Terengganu (six), Perak (six), Pahang (three) Police, Perlis, Negri Sembilan, Sabah and Johor (two each), Selangor and Penang (one each).



Four former national players, who are injured and did not compete in the Razak Cup, were also included.



"The average age of the team is 25.3, and it indicates my long term plan for them.



"The final 25 trainees will undergo 11 weeks of training (Oct 5-Dec 19) which is an early preparation for the ACT (Asian Champions Trophy) in Dhaka (March 11-19).



"The 25 is also not the final list as the MHL (2021 Malaysia Hockey League will also be a selection platform," said Arul.



The coach stressed that he did not pick up dropped players, but it is his own selection process.



"I never had any problems with Faizal when I was coaching him earlier, and I selected him based on his performance in the Razak Cup (top scorer with 18 goals).



"He performed on and off the pitch and that's what I am looking for in a player," added Arul.



THE SQUAD



GOALKEEPERS: Zaini Mat Deris, Adrian Andy Albert, Hairi Rahman, Hafizuddin Othman, Shafie Sahrom.



DEFENDERS: Razi Rahim, Marhan Jalil, Najmi Farizal Jazlan, Syed Syafiq Cholan, Najib Anu Hassan, Syarman Mat Tee, Arif Syafie, Azri Hassan, Zulpidaus Mizun, Amirol Aideed, Aminuddin Zain.



MIDFIELDERS: Faiz Helmi Jali, Azuan Hassan, Ashran Mahsani, Nik Aiman Rozemi, Fakhri Ardillah, Fitri Saari, Hafiz Zainol, Shello Silverius, Norsyafiq Sumantri, Ramadan Rosli, Pavandip Singh, Harvinder Singh, Faid Farhad Shah.



STRIKERS: Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin, Haziq Samsul, Azrai Aizad, Faizal Saari, Nor Firdaus Rosdi, Syamil Azim Dzulkafly, Shahril Saabah, Nur Rahul Hriskesa, Firhan Ashaari.



New Straits Times