

Nicola Louise Harrison - Goalie



Nicola Louise Harrison came out as a transgender woman in 2009, it was a tough experience with her neighbours challenging her and calling her names, but things looked up when she moved away. Nicola spent the years wisely and built up her confidence in her new town and had reassignment surgery in 2013.





It was at university in 2015 where Nicola’s journey took another unexpected turn when she played hockey for both local and university teams. She started as an outfield player and one week the team asked if she could step in and be their goalkeeper.



After some training, Nicola stepped into goal and never looked back.



Her local team had ladies from both the university and the town, after a top performance the university girls asked if she would step in and play for them as their goalkeeper. All the university girls were aware she was transgender and were accepting and supportive in making her feel welcome.



After university, Nicola continued to play for her local team but during the summer league considered stepping back. She was approached by Karen from Brigg Hockey Club to play for them in goal after their goalkeeper became unavailable, Nicola agreed and after about three weeks joined the Brigg girls on a full-time basis.



“When I joined Brigg I was slightly nervous at first” Said Nicola, “partly because of being transgender and partly due to joining a new team. When I arrived for my first training session, I was welcomed by all the members, the players came up and were talking to me.”



“They asked questions and introduced themselves. Then the 1st team captain arrived came over and spoke with me.



“She was very friendly as we had met over the summer at a summer tournament. They asked if I could play a match the following weekend as it was a memorial match. I accepted and played. The club as whole were friendly and supportive and I have never had any issue with any member.”



Karen and the Brigg Hockey family didn’t know about Nicola being post op transgender but once they had been told, the girls continued to help make her feel welcome at the club as she went straight into the first team.



When speaking to Nicola about her hockey experience she said: “Over my time playing hockey, other than some internally with my previous club, I have never found anyone questioning or discriminatory towards me being transgender.



“For those whom wish to join hockey as a trans person I would say they should go along to a training session and speak with the club. Clubs in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have been so supportive to me.



I understand people will be anxious, however clubs will help you feel at ease and welcome. It doesn't matter if you haven’t played before or for years, clubs will always help members to feel welcome.



“Clubs have begun to bring in unisex clothing options over the last few years so I believe this will help many under the trans umbrella feel more at ease. I was fortunate enough to have undergone gender reassignment when I returned to hockey. Though I would still highly recommend anyone to join their local club help keep fit and make new friends.



“Hockey is more than just a sport, hockey is a family and that is how Brigg made me feel.”







Find out more about Transgender in sport:



England Hockey Transgender Policy



Transgender Guidance for local organisations



Statement from Sport England regarding Transgender Inclusion in Grassroots Sport and Physical Activity



England Hockey Board Media release