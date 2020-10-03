



Surbiton have signed USA indoor and youth international Corinne Zanolli for the 2020/21 season.





Striker Zanolli, who was named in the US National Team earlier this year, has now completed her quarantine after arriving in the UK and made her debut with the club against Loughborough Students on Saturday.



The 22-year old Zanolli has been a key player for Stanford University in recent seasons and also has extensive international indoor pedigree having represented the USA at the Indoor World Cup, Indoor Pan American Cup and on numerous European tours.



Zanolli commented of her move: “I am thrilled to be at Surbiton! It has been great to start training and get to know everyone over the last few weeks. I am really excited for this new journey, thank you to everyone who has helped me make this possible!”



Ladies Coach Brett Garrard added: “I’m delighted that Corinne has decided to join Surbiton following a great junior and NCAA career in the USA.



“Her speed, aggression and goal scoring ability will be a great addition to the squad. I am looking forward to working with her as she looks to further develop her hockey and push for international caps.”



Euro Hockey League media release