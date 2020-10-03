



It’s another weekend of exciting fixtures as the top teams in England enter week three of the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division.





The opening fixture of the weekend takes place on Saturday as Holcombe play host to Wimbledon. Both sides won their previous matches so confidence levels in both camps will be high.



Another team whose confidence will be boosted is Old Georgians. The Surrey side hit eight past the University of Durham last week, so Hampstead & Westminster head coach, Kwan Browne will be plotting to bring Old Georgians back down to earth.



“The challenge Old Georgians pose to us is that they have had a couple of competitive games to get themselves going,” said Browne. “They had a tough opening fixture [lost 3-2 to Holcombe] and then a game where they did really well [winning 8-0 against Durham] so they are probably getting into a really good groove. So we will be facing a team where things are potentially running smoother.



“They have a lot of penalty corner threats, one of the GB goalkeepers and their penalty corner attack and defence is strong. These are things we have to think long and hard about. Their counter attacking is also going to be very good. We will have to be great on the ball to prevent them counter attacking.



“We have to get momentum going. We have had some great training sessions, including on Saturday when we had a bye in the league. It is important to get into a flow. Everyone is in great spirits and the boys are just looking forward to getting back playing.” The game will be played at Reading’s Sonning Lane as Hampstead’s Paddington Rec ground is not yet available this season.





Above, Kwan Browne was part of the team that won the 2019 League Finals with Hampstead & Westminster



Elsewhere Oxted and the University of Exeter go into their head-to-head having lost both their first two matches. Oxted player-coach Nick Giles is certain that his side’s tenacity and work rate will stand them in good stead as the season progresses and the players’ experience at this level grows. This might be the week that the league newcomers make their home advantage count.



The University of Durham, who lost on their Premier Division debut last Sunday, face a tough challenge with Surbiton rolling into town. The reigning champions are sitting at the top of the early league table and it will take a defensive masterclass from coach Jamie Cachia’s students to stop Surbiton making it three wins from three.



The final game of the weekend sees unbeaten East Grinstead take on Brooklands MU who have yet to pick up a point.



The Sussex team has firepower all over the pitch with five different players on target in last week’s 6-2 win at University of Exeter and Robert Turner, Brooklands MU’s player/coach, in goal, will need to call on all his experience to marshal his defence and turn the tables on East Grinstead.



Beeston do not play this weekend.



note re - Welsh teams and players in EHL.



Rules related to Covid-19 including arrangements for local lockdowns are different in Wales and therefore Hockey Wales’ advice and guidance varies from England Hockey’s. England Hockey and Hockey Wales are working closely together to share information and decision-making as much as possible.



Cardiff & Met and Cardiff University, Welsh teams playing in the EHL, have dispensation from the Welsh government to continue to train and play fixtures home and away against English teams, despite the current local lockdown measures in Wales. Therefore English and Welsh (and any other nationality) players at this level, living in Wales but playing for clubs in England, can currently continue to train and play. All of this also applies to umpires and match officials at EHL level.



For England Hockey’s full statement regarding this issue please click HERE.



Arrangements for spectators at clubs in all Divisions of the league will vary depending on their individual circumstances. Anyone wishing to attend a game is advised to check with the home team before travelling.



FIXTURES



Men’s Hockey League (Sat, 3 October 2020):



Premier Division

Holcombe v Wimbledon 18:00



Division One South

Brighton & Hove v Old Cranleighans 17:00



Conference East

London Edwardians v Spencer 13:15

Old Loughtonians v Harleston Magpies 15:00

Wapping v London Wayfarers 18:00



Conference North

Timperley v University of Durham 18:00



Conference West

Harborne v Khalsa Leamington 17:00



Men’s Hockey League (Sun, 4 October 2020):

Premier Division

Oxted v University of Exeter 14:00

University of Durham v Surbiton 14:00

Hampstead & Westminster v Old Georgians 14:30 at Reading HC

East Grinstead v Brooklands MU 14:30



Division One North

Cardiff & Met v City of Peterborough 12:30

Olton & West Warwicks v Univ of Birmingham 13:30

Sheffield Hallam v Deeside Ramblers 13:45

Loughborough Students v Bowdon 14:00

University of Nottingham v Cambridge City 14:30



Division One South

Canterbury v Havant 12:45

Southgate v Reading 14:30

Team Bath Buccaneers v Sevenoaks 13:00

Teddington v Oxford Hawks 14:15



Men’s Hockey League

Conference East

West Herts v Bromley & Beckenham 13:30

St Albans v Richmond 14:00



Conference North

Barford Tigers v Univ of Birmingham 13:00

Lichfield v Doncaster 13:30

Preston v Leeds 14:00

Didsbury Northern v Belper 14:30



Conference West

Isca v Ashmoor 12:00

Plymouth Marjon v Cardiff University 13:00

Fareham v Cheltenham 13:30

Univ of Bristol v Chichester 14:00



England Hockey Board Media release