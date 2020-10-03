



Each athlete that wears the red, white and blue has a unique story to how their careers came to fruition. From the junior level to the senior squad, USA Field Hockey is putting national team athletes under the spotlight to share their journeys.





Culture, lifelong experiences and friendships are one of just a few benefits sports can unlock for an individual. Taylor West has embraced all of these over the years and looks forward to countless more as a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team.



The Princess Anne, Md. native got her first taste of field hockey at a very young age and was heavily influenced by her mother, who played collegiately and was also a local coach at the high school level.



“I was always with her on the hockey field,” recalled West. “Ever since I can remember, field hockey has been my sport of choice and I was fortunate to have opportunities to play at local camps at a young age.”







While she did participate in other sports in her youth, field hockey quickly became a natural fit, developing a love for the game and making her mark locally through her time at Pocomoke High School. Under the guidance of the late Susan Pusey, who was also her club coach with The Shore, West finished her high school career with 64 goals and 39 assists and helped lead the Warriors to three consecutive state championships. As an individual student-athlete, she was a three-time selection for First Team All-Bayside Conference and was named the 2009 Bayside Conference Defensive Player of the Year.



“Pocomoke is a small community with a lot support for their athletics programs,” continued West. “To this day, some of my favorite hockey memories are from high school and I believe that is attributable to the sense of community, tradition and pride that is associated with the town of Pocomoke.”



During her sophomore season, West transitioned to Gotta Love it Oranje which helped build her strong foundation to the sport that Pusey and Debbie McQuaid helped establish with The Shore. Her second club family not only opened up more friendships and relationships with fellow athletes, but also additional challenges she faced in her natural skill development. Between the experience in club play and high school, West was also active in the Olympic Development Pathway through Futures and was first named to the U.S. U-19 Women’s National Team in 2011.



During this time, West felt the call of collegiate play while attending a camp at James Madison University. According to her, the moment she stepped on campus she felt something unique, an allusion to ultimately deciding to play for the Dukes.



“One piece of advice that my mom always gave me when looking at schools was to make sure that I would enjoy being on campus, if for some reason that field hockey was no longer in the picture,” said West. “Every time that I went to visit, I felt comfortable, right at home on campus, and the rest is history. Go Dukes!”







In addition to her selection to the U-19 USWNT her freshman year, West picked up a number of honors throughout her career at JMU, including Colonial Athletic Conference (CAA) All-Rookie Team (2011), CAA Commissioner’s Academic Award (2011), CAA First Team (2013, 2015), VaSID All-State Second Team (2013, 2014), VaSID All-State First Team (2015), CAA Player of the Year (2015) and NFHCA All-American Second Team (2015). As senior, West finished fourth on the program’s all-time list for career points (130) and goals (56) and was the sixth student-athlete to reach the 50-goal mark in program history.



Although successful on the field, West was quick to recall that the journey is not all about success. Throughout her young career, she has experienced injury, missed tryouts and not made final rosters. Despite making the U-19 USWNT as a senior in high school, West admitted it was hard to not hear her name called, to take a break when her body needed her to or feeling she was “falling behind".



“It was not until I graduated college and tried out for the National Team that I earned a roster spot,” continued West. “After reflecting on my [field] hockey journey, I think that it is important to emphasize to younger athletes the importance of perseverance and that not everyone’s journey will be the same to get to a particular destination.”







West formally joined the U.S. Women’s National Team following the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Her first international cap came the following March in a friendly match against New Zealand. Standing side-by-side with her teammates in the red, white and blue uniform as the National Anthem played remains one of her most cherished memories.



Since then she has appeared in 79 international matches for USA, most recently in the FIH Hockey Pro League. While competition has been fierce, West is also thankful for the opportunities the sport has allowed her to experience throughout her life, both domestically and abroad.



“Field hockey has given me opportunities to travel to places in the world that I otherwise would not have been able to see,” said West. “I have also made many lifelong friendships and memories from participating in the sport. There have been countless teammates and coaches that have left their impression on me for years to come.”



USFHA media release