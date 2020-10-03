By Jugjet Singh





Malaysian Coach Wallace Tan is racing against time to get his boys ready for the Junior Asia Cup after naming 26 for national training yesterday.





And he has another six players, who are eligible for next year's Junior Asia Cup, training with the seniors squad to pick from.



Though spoilt for choice, Wallace is in a dilemma over players' selection due to lack of time.



"I don't have much time to prepare a side, but the objective is still to play in the semi-finals and qualify for the Junior World Cup. That has not changed.



"What has changed is that I will not allow my players to take part in the Indoor League (Oct 17-Dec 20) as well as the JHL (Junior Hockey League) planned for this year.



"This is because the Junior Asia Cup is on Jan 21-30 (in Dhaka) and I can't afford to lose even a single player to injury," said Wallace.



Out of the 26 players named, six are new faces.



In the Junior Asia Cup, Malaysia will vie with traditional rivals India, Pakistan, South Korea, Japan and China for a semi-final slot, which is a direct ticket to the Junior World Cup in December next year.



THE MEN'S TRAINEES



Goalkeepers: Che Shahrul Azmi, Hamiz Ahir, Aidil Shah, Amir Muhaimin.



Defenders: Nur Asyraf Ishak, Amirul Hamizan, Saifuddin Ali, Kamarulzaman Kamaruddin, Shafiq Hassan, Fahmi Khalid, Idris Samad, Zulfitri Zin (20).



Midfielders: Izham Azhar, Nursyahmi Zukiflis, Syawal Razak, Nasrul Syahkhir, Hafizi Zainuddin, Alfarico Lance Liau, Granson Noel Goden.



Strikers: Akhimullah Anuar Esook, Amirul Haniff, Muhibuddin Moharam, Mujahir Abdu Rauf, Shamir Rizmi, Adam Aiman, Abid Sufian.



