By Jugjet Singh





National women’s coach Nasihin Nubli



Malaysian women's coach Nasihin Nubli has selected 30 national trainees, 27 from the "old" list, while three were spotted at the recent Razak Cup.





"I just took over during the Razak Cup tournament and so, I have retained the 27 players selected by earlier coach Lailin Abu Hassan (now Nasihin's assistant) and added three more.



"This young squad are being primed for the 2026 Asian Games challenge, and I will trim it to 25 soon," said Nasihin.



The three are Anis Nurfatihah Asmidee (Selangor), Nur Hazlinda Zainal (Negri Sembilan) and Iren Hussin (Sabah).



"These three are fresh faces and we will start with our first training session on Monday with an eye to break into the top four at the Junior Asia Cup (in Donghae on March 31-April 6 next year).



"My main criteria for selection is hardworking as well as skilful players with a positive mindset.



"I want to turn them into winners, and so they must be willing to put in the extra work to achieve it.



"The average age of the team is 21, so it is easier to change their mindset into becoming stronger players that can face pressure on the pitch with ease.



"They are our future players and since the MHC (Malaysian Hockey Confederation) are willing to invest in them, I will be provided with the best possible to get the best out of them," said Nasihin, a former Olympian.



The youngest players are Kirandeep Kaur and Nur Hazlinda Zainal at 17.



THE WOMEN'S TRAINEES



Goalkeepers: Siti Zalia Nasir, Mashitah Khalib, Fitrinur Amiera Ramlee, Nur Hazlinda Zainal.



Defenders: Juliani Din, Nor Asfarina Ishayifiqa, Ellya Amanina Alias, Dayang Nurahmirah, Puteri Nur Batrishia, Khairunnisa Ayuni, Nurul Faezah Shafiqag, Kirandeep Kaur, Nurul Fatin Fatiha, Nuraini Rashid, Raja Norsharina Iren Hussin.



Midfielders: Nur Hafizah Maznan, Nur Insyirah Effarizal, Nurmaizatul Hanim, Siti Zulaikha Husain, Wan Norfaiezah Saiuti, Fatin Shafika Sukri.



Strikers: Nur Amirah Syakirah, , Hanis Nadiah Onn, Nor Atira Ismail, Siti Nur Arfah, Nur Afiqah Syahzani, Nur Fatin Dizana, Nur Syazwani Zakaria, Anis Nurfatihah Asmidee.



New Straits Times